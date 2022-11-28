Sherry Anne

Sherry Anne will perform her Christmas concert at churches in Olean and Salamanca on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Two area churches will host recording artist Sherry Anne’s 2022 "Labor of Love Christmas Tour" with a concert of traditional holiday songs, gospel Christmas standards and her original music.

All are welcome at the concert events at 7 p.m. Friday at Central Baptist Church, 701 W. State St. in Olean, and at 6 p.m. Saturday at the House of Prayer, 122 Highland Ave. in Salamanca.

