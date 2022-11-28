Two area churches will host recording artist Sherry Anne’s 2022 "Labor of Love Christmas Tour" with a concert of traditional holiday songs, gospel Christmas standards and her original music.
All are welcome at the concert events at 7 p.m. Friday at Central Baptist Church, 701 W. State St. in Olean, and at 6 p.m. Saturday at the House of Prayer, 122 Highland Ave. in Salamanca.
Call Central Baptist at (716) 373-5206 and House of Prayer at (716) 945-5059.
Through her concert program, Sherry Anne shares a message of unconditional love and hope for anyone facing any kind of life obstacle.
Her life story starts as a child born with a bilateral hearing and speech impairment and includes becoming an award-winning, Billboard-charting singer-songwriter with an elegant voice. Her latest single is “Still The God Who Parts the Sea,” co-written by Sherry Anne and Toni Jolene Clay.
For more information, including music clips and videos, visit sherryanne.com.
