OLEAN — A busy June for businesses helped ease local sales tax collection woes, but receipts over the last quarter still lag behind 2019.
“The COVID-19 pandemic shuttered many businesses in mid-March, caused spikes in unemployment and a national recession, and was the main driver of quarterly sales tax declines, which were especially steep in April and May,” said state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli on Friday in a report on the state’s sales tax collections for June and the second quarter of 2020.
“By early June,” he added, “most retail stores and offices in upstate regions were conditionally permitted to reopen under strict safety guidelines, while downstate regions were not permitted to reopen as soon, especially New York City.”
The Western New York region saw June sales tax revenues of $113 million, 1.4% higher than in 2019. The only county to see sales tax declines in the region in June was Erie County, which saw a 1.6% decrease.
“Every region outside of New York City saw an improvement in June, after steep drops in April and May,” DiNapoli said in the report. “Many upstate counties saw actual year-over year growth — sometimes strong growth — in June collections. Even in regions where declines continued into June, the size of the decreases moderated.”
Cattaraugus County saw double-digit gains in June — with $4.7 million in receipts, a 15.7% increase from 2019.
In May, receipts tallied $1.9 million, a 36.3% decrease from the year before. April saw $2.2 million collected, a 23.4% decrease from 2019. The second quarter — the county’s fiscal year is aligned with the calendar year — the county received $8.8 million, an 11.5% decrease.
Cattaraugus County saw almost on-budget projects for the quarter thanks to a healthy increase in June.
Allegany County fared even better. With $3 million collected, revenues rose by almost a third in June compared to the year before.
Even with sluggish sales in April and May — showing 26.1% and 38.4% lower returns, respectively — the county finished the second quarter just 5.7% under 2019 with $5.1 million in receipts.
The county saw the smallest decrease in Western New York, and saw one of the smallest decreases for a county across the state. Only one county — Franklin County in the North Country — saw gains for the quarter, at 2.4%
IN OLEAN, which is counted separately from the rest of the county, sales tax receipts climbed in June to around $500,000, a 10.9% increase year-to-year.
But decimated sales tax receipts from April and May still put the city about 20.6% under where collections were in 2019 — with about $900,000 collected, instead of $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2019. In April, sales tax collections were down 37% from 2019. In May, the collections were down 43.1%.
However, sales tax declines are not directly affecting the city’s current budget. Of the three months in the second quarter of the calendar year, the first two were in the final quarter of the city’s fiscal year, which begins June 1.
In Salamanca, receipts from June — both are reported as $100,000, as the state report rounded to the nearest $100,000 — are up 46.7%. Due to rounding, sales tax receipts in Salamanca were reported at zero in April and May — implying the amount collected was below $50,000.
The amount collected in April was 29.3% lower than the year before, while the amount collected in May was 43.9% lower.
For the second quarter, receipts in Salamanca were reported as being $200,000, a 6% decline from the 2019.