OLEAN — Residents of the Olean area gathered at “the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month” to remember the efforts of veterans across the country.
A cool but sunny Veterans Day morning welcomed the large crowd to Lincoln Square pavilion as bells, songs and honor guard volleys echoed out of Lincoln Park.
“I want to thank all the participants who came today, and I want to thank all of you in attendance,” said Olean American Legion First Vice Commander Jim Tambash, who served as master of ceremonies for the event. “This is great to have everybody come out to one of these ceremonies.”
The ceremony opened with a rendition of the national anthem by the Olean High School band.
After an invocation by the Rev. Kim Rossi praying for veterans and the freedoms they defend, local Legion Commander Jim Farmer and Veterans of Foreign Wars Commander Steve Calbi used hammers to ring the Heritage Bell — the old city hall bell in the southwest end of the park.
“This is the biggest turnout we’ve had in years,” Calbi told the crowd later in the ceremony. “Thank you all so very much for coming today. It brings a smile to my face.”
Veterans Day ceremonies are held across the country each year at the same time, 11 a.m., the time the armistice of World War I on the Western Front took effect in 1918.
The following November, veterans and families gathered in cities nationwide to mark the first Armistice Day.
The name was changed to Veterans Day in 1954. The holiday was moved from Nov. 11 to the end of October from 1971 to 1977 but was moved back to Nov. 11 in 1978.
State Sen. George Borrello, addressing the crowd, spoke on the current military men and women stationed around the world today as well as the 9,000 veterans in Cattaraugus County. He said those who serve are the reason for Americans being able to have a number of freedoms.
“So when we have the discussion with our children as to who we are and who we wish to be, we tell them we are a nation that is strong, that defends freedom and liberty at whatever cost and that we are indeed united as one as Americans,” Borrello said.
Assemblyman Joe Giglio said the day is a celebration of all the people who made the country what it is from the patriots during the Revolutionary War to today. He said he took notice of the high school band and choir, of the Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts troops and all the veterans in attendance and said to himself, “Only in America.”
“God bless and thanks to all the veterans that have given their lives and lived past their service to stand here today with us and allow us to celebrate this beautiful day,” Giglio added.
Mayor Bill Aiello said on this day the community pays tribute to veterans and thank them for defending the six promises set for the in the U.S. Constitution — to form a more perfect union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity.
“We can stand in this beautiful park on this beautiful autumn park and peacefully assemble because generations of Americans from every background have answered the call to defend and support the United States, and for that, we are so grateful,” the mayor said.
The Olean High School choir sang a rendition of “God Bless America” before Rossi delivered the benediction.
Three volleys were fired by a Legion firing squad, and “Taps” was performed by a young trumpeter of the high school band before the assembly broke for lunch.
Separately, a wreath was also laid at the monument at Veterans Memorial Park.