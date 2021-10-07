Olean’s summer school program successfully navigates COVID

OLEAN — With the 2021-22 school year well underway, the Olean Board of Education Tuesday took a look back at how the summer school program went after an entire year of COVID-19 affecting normal operations.
Olean Title I coordinator Jen Mahar presented the board with an overview of what students in each building of the school district participated in over the summer. Mahar said the district has been trying to expand its summer program offerings over the past three years, but they were reduced in 2020 due to COVID-19.
“This past summer we were able to bring back much of our usual programming and add a few new things as well,” she said. “We still weren’t able to return to large groups together, such as with traditional STAR program, but we hope to do that and hope to return with other activities as well.”
In addition to programs, Mahar said the district works with Connecting Communities in Action and other community partners to offer free lunches to students at several locations in the city throughout the summer.
Mahar said about 74 elementary school students were in an academic summer school where they worked on maintaining and developing ELA and math skills with research projects. She said it’s normal to see a summer slide in the fall, but this program can help reduce the slide or gap between school years.
“Overall, our summer school teachers felt the programs had a lot of opportunities for students,” she said, adding that teachers have already talked about ways to expand next summer including field trips and adding a breakfast or snack option.
School board member Mary Hirsch-Schena shared that her daughter helped with some of the elementary programs and said she loved it.
“It was a really great opportunity this year and a great experience. I’m so glad we were able to do this,” she said. “I want to reach more kids next year.”
At Olean Intermediate Middle School, students had similar academic opportunities as the elementary school, but also did art projects, Oak Hill activities and presented books they wrote to their peers, Mahar said. She said the teachers were surprised at how much the students wanted to be there didn’t want to leave, and they saw many positive gains in the students’ skills.
“They love the art and music and they would also like to see some expanded time so students can get physical education time as well, and we look forward to planning that for next year,” she said.
For the special education classes, Mahar said the district offered programs focusing on academics, social activities, work-based learning, related skills and other special activities. She said they worked with Dream It Do It on building the soapbox cars, prepared books for elementary students and landscaping worked in Oak Hill Park. Mahar said some of them even went swimming for the first time.
“The ability to maintain many of the same related service providers from school year to summer was huge for continuity, for relationships, for maintaining what students can do to learn and grow and the community that they build at the same time,” she added.
In the high school, 108 students participated in the academic summer school program, compared to 76 in 2020 and 130 in 2019. Mahar said the district also offered music lessons, mini-courses for credit recovery, a summer adventure camp and a science club launched a solar-powered balloon satellite.
Incoming Pre-K students also had the chance to see their schools for the first time in August and parents met with the teachers and feel comfortable with the new year, Mahar said.
“Throughout the summer there were many, many bright spots,” she told the board. “We really hope to continue to make these even bigger and better. The smiles, the learning, the engagement, that’s why we’re here.”
School board president Andrew Caya said it was wonderful to see so much engagement throughout the summer, adding that the most telling part of its success is that the kids loved being there for it.
“It’s a great motivation to try to expand and do more next summer,” added board member Janine Fodor.