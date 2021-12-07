ALLEGANY — The Olean Area Young Professionals’ next networking event, Olean Off The Clock, is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Creekside Chapel.
These events, hosted through the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce’s group, aim to give local young professionals the opportunity to network, and perhaps a reason to stay in Olean for the long-term.
Similar to GOACC’s Business After Hours, Off The Clock focuses on the young people and those young at heart to meet and network with the people who may shape the city’s future.
Creekside Chapel will host the event which will double as a volunteer opportunity for those wishing to help out with the Interfaith Caregivers Gift Tree Program. On Thursday, those who have adopted families in the program will be dropping off their donations at Creekside.
Olean Area Young Professionals will be there to help with accepting and organizing of donations.
For more information or to make a reservation for the Off the Clock event, call 372-4433 or email erica@oleanny.com. If you are unable to attend but would like to be put on the OAYP invite list, email erica@oleanny.com.