OLEAN — Due to health and family concerns, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration at the First Presbyterian Church has been postponed to next year, leaders and friends of the event recently announced.
“Our committee is still striving, but due to health challenges, family issues and pandemic concerns, has been unable to coordinate a program for this year,” said Dr. Beverly Twitty-Terrien, a founder and coordinator of the local celebration.
“We are starting now to put that together, and it will be wonderful to get the community involved to bring Dr. King’s legacy to the forefront again,” said Jan Rhody, longtime choral leader of the event.
In place of the celebration, Twitty-Terrien shared some thoughts on remembering King at this time in our nation’s history.
“If Dr. King came back, he’d want to know, ‘What happened?’” she said. “We seem to be dealing with the same issues prominent during his time, issues of injustice in the social, economic, judicial and healthcare realms.”
Twitty-Terrien said the pandemic has illuminated these issues, and a movement is needed to try to overcome these challenges.
“Dr. King — despite all the challenges he faced — never gave up hope,” she said. “His life was not easy, he kept going. He never gave up, even though he knew his life was in danger.”
Even though circumstances are different now, she said many are facing the same problems.
“We have not given up hope,” she added. “We shall overcome.”
Anyone wishing to get involved, message Rhody or Twitty-Terrien on Facebook.
