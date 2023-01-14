OLEAN — Due to health and family concerns, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration at the First Presbyterian Church has been postponed to next year, leaders and friends of the event recently announced.

“Our committee is still striving, but due to health challenges, family issues and pandemic concerns, has been unable to coordinate a program for this year,” said Dr. Beverly Twitty-Terrien, a founder and coordinator of the local celebration.

