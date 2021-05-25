OLEAN — Firefighters made the tough call to scuttle the annual July 4 fireworks display, city leadership said Monday.
Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 1796 — the labor union representing the city’s full-time, professional firefighters — announced Thursday that the fireworks display run out of Bradner Stadium would be canceled this year again due to COVID-19 concerns.
Following an outcry on social media — some of which erroneously aimed the blame at the city government — Mayor Bill Aiello issued a press release clarifying that the city’s elected leaders did not make the decision, but the union representing firefighters which sponsors and coordinates the annual Independence Day festivities at Bradner Stadium made the call.
“It is unfortunate that the Professional Fire Fighters Association, Local 1796 had to cancel the fireworks this year, but it was their decision and not the decision of the City of Olean,” the mayor said. “The Professional Fire Fighters Association, Local 1796 decision was based on a number of factors, including the multitude of uncertainty, regarding future New York State gathering requirements and varying levels of logistical concerns. Their decision was made with careful consideration including looking at the current area vaccination rates and talking with area healthcare professionals.”
The event typically attracts thousands of attendees to the stadium, as well as thousands more along the flood control project, various nearby fields, parks, and parking lots as far away as downtown.
Current state guidelines were raised on Wednesday to allow large-scale outdoor event venues to only limit capacity in order to maintain six feet of social distance between patrons or parties of patrons — 33% capacity. The stadium has a seating capacity of around 4,000 people plus space on the playing field.
The city’s $28.6 million budget includes no funding for the roughly $20,000 annual fireworks display, with all funding coming from donations collected by firefighters. The mayor noted the fireworks used to be sponsored by the Dempsey Club, the city’s police union group, but firefighters took it over in more recent years.
“The City of Olean supports the fireworks by providing Bradner Stadium for the event and also providing support from our Police Department and our Department of Public Works, but has never sponsored the fireworks show,” Aiello said. “I am grateful for the hard work that the Professional Fire Fighters Association has done every year to provide our residents and those in the surrounding communities with a superior fireworks display to celebrate American Independence. I look forward to next year, when hopefully we will be past the effects of the pandemic, and the Professional Fire Fighters Association, Local 1796 will be able to return to the tradition.”