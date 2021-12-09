OLEAN — The area’s 20th annual vigil for deceased children will be held virtually again this year due to the pandemic.
The Worldwide Candle Lighting, organized by The Compassionate Friends on the second Sunday in December, will be observed locally at 7 p.m., organizers said.
“Whether a child died recently or years ago, the loss is felt in our hearts forever,” said Beth and Kathy Boser, the local organizers who were encouraged to start the local observance after Beth’s son Noah died in 2002 at the age of seven months while in the care of a local daycare provider. “We sponsor our local ceremonies because we feel others might like to join us in memory of a child who was special to them. The children we mourn have died at all ages and from many different causes, but our love for them unites us. What better tribute to Noah and the other children in our communities who we so sorely miss.”
The ceremony will begin at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday by participants logging on with their computer, smartphone or tablet. Participants must pre-register in advance to attend the virtual candle lighting at www.compassionatefriends.org/virtual-worldwide-candle-lighting/.
Area residents are encouraged to visit the event Facebook page at www.facebook.com/events/ 1031106700796362, or to place an ornament on the white Children’s Memorial Tree in Lincoln Park.
For more information, visit www.compassionatefriends.org/virtual-worldwide-candle-lighting. The site maintains the database of the Candle Lighting ceremonies being held in the United States and all around the globe in addition to this year’s webinar link. Anyone unable to attend an organized event is encouraged to light a candle at 7 p.m. in quiet remembrance wherever they may be.
The Compassionate Friends is a national nonprofit, self-help support organization that offers friendship and understanding to bereaved parents, grandparents and siblings. There is no religious affiliation and there are no membership dues or fees.
The ceremonies are held globally, with candles lighting in each time zone as the 7 p.m. hour approaches. The event is believed by organizers to be the largest mass candle lighting in the world.