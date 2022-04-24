OLEAN — The next service project for the Olean Rotary Club will be held in conjunction with the Cattaraugus County SPCA’s Volunteer Work Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The SPCA needs help to do some repairs on their dog kennels and fenced-in play yards. The local Rotarian members will be there to assist with those repairs. The SPCA will also have some painting and other activities happening. Rotarian and Past President Sandy Sleggs of Cuba is the leading the Rotary Club part of this project.
Also, to help offset the cleanup cost, the Olean Rotary is holding a raffle for a Cutco Barbecue Set. Tickets are available on the Olean Rotary Club Facebook page at www.facebook.com/OleanRotaryClub or be contracting Rotary President, Paula Bernstein, who will be picking the winner on May 1 during the Clean Up day.
The Olean Rotary Club is a service organization of professionals in the Greater Olean Area committed to improving life in our community and internationally. A guiding principle for Rotarians is “Service Above Self.” So many people in the Olean Area are dedicated to improving lives and enriching the community with various projects and organizations.
“As a Club, we serve to help the community where we can and we all are in favor of helping the dogs and cats at the SPCA looking for forever homes,” said Bernstein, a dog mom of two rescue dogs from the SPCA.
Anyone who would like to donate to help the Olean Rotary at Olean Rotary Club Community Improvement Fund with the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation at cattfoundation.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create?funit_id=1196
The Olean Rotary Club meets every Tuesday at 12:10pm at the Bartlett Country Club. New members are always welcomed.