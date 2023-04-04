OLEAN — The Olean Rotary Club will present its Service Above Self Award to Dan Evans and Dan Spring of Pleasant Valley Greenhouse and Linda O’Brien of Olean at a dinner set for May 9.
Evans, O’Brien and Spring will jointly become the fifth recipients of the annual Rotary award. Previous winners have included Meme Yanetsko, the Olean Area Service Club with the Exchange Club, Lions Club, Zonta, Allegany American Legion Ritual team and the Crandall family — Curt, Cathy and Cory. All past winners are welcome to attend and everyone is welcome to celebrate the 2023 honorees.
The Service Above Self dinner will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. May 9 at Woodside Tavern on the Range, 3319 W. River Road. There will be a cash bar starting at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6:15 p.m. and the award presentation to follow. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at the door or online on the Rotary Facebook page.
Reservation/payment options include mail a check to Olean Rotary, P.O. Box 121, Olean, N.Y., 14760; email paulafiduko@hotmail.com or pay at the door. RSVP by May 1.
Donations to help the Olean Rotary may be made to the Olean Rotary Club Community Improvement Fund with the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.