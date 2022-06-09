OLEAN — The Olean Rotary is hosting its second golf tournament on Aug. 15 at the Bartlett Country Club as a fundraiser for the Marjorie and Robert Schaumleffel Rotary Scholarship.
The Marjorie and Robert Schaumleffel Rotary Scholarship is a $500 award for any graduating senior of Olean, Portville, Archbishop Walsh or Allegany-Limestone high schools who is an active member of the Rotary Interact Club. Applicants must include an essay about the meaning of "Service Above Self."
The Rotary asks businesses to consider assisting by being lunch box ($750), dinner ($1,000), hole ($200) or tee box ($100) sponsors or donating an item as a prize.
Donations will be listed in the program for the auction, media, and social media and sponsors will be given recognition throughout the Rotary year and tournament.
Contact Al Bernstein at alinolean@gmail.com regarding sponsorships.