Olean Rotary honors Crandall family with Service Above Self Award

OLEAN — The family behind Crandall’s Memorials was recently honored with the Olean Rotary Club’s fourth annual Service Above Self Award at a recent dinner and presentation at the Bartlett Country Club.
The Crandall family of Curt, Cathy and Cory helped the Olean Rotary Club with repairs and display of the silent policeman at Lincoln Park in Olean.
Since founder Curtis J. Crandall began working in the memorial industry in the 1800s, many families have trusted Crandall’s to produce a fitting memorial. The Crandalls are proud of their reputation and fine workmanship in every memorial they produce and believe that no other memorial business can give you the quality in craftsmanship and personal service that they do.
“The Crandalls are business professionals and community leaders who live to serve and give back to the communities in which they live and conduct business,” said Paula Bernstein, Olean Rotary president. “To honor the Crandalls, it required no deliberation by Rotarians as to the worthiness of this honor we bestow upon (them).”
As part of the evening, the Crandalls joined other Rotary members by donating to the Allegheny Highlands Boy Scout Council to provide scholarships to area scouts to go to camp this year.
In honor of the Crandalls, the Olean Rotary also donated $300 to the Olean Food Pantry in their name.
A guiding principle for Rotarians is “Service Above Self.” The club recently requested nominations of people who go above and beyond to improve the community, and Rotary officials said the response was overwhelming.
“So many people in the Olean area are dedicated to improving lives and enriching the community with various projects and organizations,” Bernstein said.
Rotary members Anthony Evans, the mayor of Portville, and Dennis Casey, a local funeral home director, said they both have witnessed Crandall’s service to the families of the deceased and spoke about their poignant role in the community.
Olean Mayor Bill Aiello issued a certificate of appreciation from the city in recognition of the Crandalls’ years of service to Olean and community as a whole was presented.
The “Service Above Self Award” is presented to a person who demonstrates their commitment to helping others by volunteering their time and talents, according to the Rotary International website. Previous recipients were Meme Yanetsko of Olean, Enchanted Mountains Exchange Club, the Lion’s Club, the Zonta Club and the Allegany American Legion Ritual Team members.
The Olean Rotary Club also reflected on work done by Rotarians locally and across the world. Bernstein said the local chapter has supported the Interact Club at Olean High School, Allegany-Limestone Middle-High School and Archbishop Walsh Academy, and grants for classroom projects at Hinsdale, Olean and Allegany-Limestone schools.
Through Rotary District Grants, the club installed new shelving at the Olean Food Pantry and helped to construct a High Tunnel that provided healthy vegetables to their clients and teaches them about gardening and proper nutrition.
The club also assisted in replacing the steps in front of the Olean Theater Workshop on Washington Street and hopes to assist the Olean Food Pantry again with more shelving later in 2022. The Club provided more than 300 dictionaries to area 3rd graders in the Olean, Portville, Hinsdale, Walsh and Allegany-Limestone school districts.
Anyone who would like to donate to help the Olean Rotary at Olean Rotary Club Community Improvement Fund with the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation at www.cattfoundation.org.