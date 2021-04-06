OLEAN — The Olean Rotary Club recently made a contribution to the Olean Theatre Workshop to help with the workshop’s efforts to keep providing family theater to the area.
OTW has been providing enrichment, education and entertainment, to the community through the shared experience of live performances, for more than 37 years.
The Rotary and the workshop would also like to thank Fidurko Brothers Construction for lending their talents to complete this project so that OTW may better serve the community.
The Olean Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at the Bartlett Country Club, 32 Euclid Ave., in person or via Zoom.
For more information, visit https://portal.clubrunner.ca/344.