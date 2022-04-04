OLEAN — The next service project for the Olean Rotary Club will be in conjunction with Meg Fish Saligman and her Heart of Olean mural.
Meg, the daughter of Don and Gay Fish, grew up in Olean and is a proud Olean High School graduate. With a national and even worldwide reputation as a muralist, she is planning a 6,000-square-foot mural in the city.
She has produced more than 40 permanent public artworks worldwide, including some of the world’s largest public murals.
The Heart of Olean mural is planned for the Library and Liberal Arts Center on the Cattaraugus County Campus of Jamestown Community College and will be visible to all.
The artist has some of her own ideas for the mural, and has accepted the ideas of several community members, but is also looking for more ideas.
The fund-raising for this project has begun. All are encouraged to chip in for this community endeavor. Several Olean Rotary members have already committed to a donation to this amazing project.
The overall project needs 2,000 square feet of primed cloth, 56 quarts of top coat varnish and 30 gallons of paint.
