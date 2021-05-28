OLEAN — Neighbors to three boarding houses in the city urged officials to not allow the status to remain after the properties are sold.
During three public hearings before the city Zoning Board of Appeals on Thursday, officials held off on making any decisions on the statuses of 321 N. First St., 125 S. Barry St., and 111 N. Clinton St. after no representative of the applicants appeared to answer the board’s questions. The 10 members of the public who appeared instead presented a unanimous opposition to extending the grandfathered status after sale, citing criminal activity and quality of life issues surrounding the properties.
Residents described the conditions at the sites as “a free-for-all” and “like a frat house,” with limited oversight from the owners.
The board, under suggestion from member Darryl Bloom, adjourned the public hearings to reconvene June 10 to allow the ownership of 92 Astor Place LLC of Hoboken, N.J., or Olean-based Howard Hanna real estate agent Paul Pezzimenti, listing the properties for sale, to appear and answer questions on the composition of the properties, whether they meet safety standards and to address concerns from neighbors.
“I think it’s pretty clear to this board member why Mr. Pezzimenti or whoever did not bother to attend,” said board member Tom Enright after hearing complaints from neighbors. “Irresponsible doesn’t even touch this issue (at the sites) … but we do have to allow the ownership to air their views.”
Questions by board members ranged from how on-site management is handled to compliance with fire and building codes — even to identify how many housing units are in each structure. According to the sale listing, the properties include a total of 30 rooms — 27 room units and three regular apartments.
In lieu of response from the applicants, residents urged officials to not continue the grandfather exemption that allows the sites to operate if sold.
Alicia Bell of South Clinton Street said that a neighboring boarding house is a cause for concern.
“Our dogs have been shot with BB guns,” she said, noting concerns over heavy foot traffic, shouting and fights, damage to her fence and alleged drug deals motivated her to come to the meeting.
“You can’t even sit in our backyard,” said Tina Bell. “I just think it’s a nuisance.”
Mike Foster, who owns a rental unit on North Clinton Street, said he’s lost three tenants, including one who was threatened by a boarding house tenant over a parking issue. “He basically got scared for his life and moved out.”
Lisa Foster was critical of the city’s lack of oversight on the properties.
“Code Enforcement is at our places every time a tenant moves out (for inspections) — these guys don’t have to,” she said.
Benjamin Hollamby, a board member of Olean Community Theatre, which bought the former B’nai Israel temple adjacent to the South Barry Street boarding house, said in his time at the site he has run into several problems, including personally witnessing alleged illegal activity.
“I felt like my life was in danger, and we were on our own property,” he said. “Someone is going to get hurt … you guys have the opportunity to end this.”
Ron Dial of South Barry Street said that as a next-door neighbor to one site, he has a front-row seat to many problems — when it comes to the theater, “they’re just seeing the tip of the iceberg.”
He said he and others have called the police so often over everything from blocked driveways to fights to drug deals, “they hear the building number and they don’t want to respond.”
Noting in many situations city officials’ hands are tied by grandfather clauses, “this is a rare chance where the city is not stuck,” Hollamby said. “This is a rare chance to clean up a neighborhood with a symbolic vote.”
Unfortunately, board members said, the ZBA has no immediate remedy to help neighbors beyond contacting other city offices for information and investigation, including the codes office and the mayor.
“Our denial of this application isn’t going to solve these problems,” Bloom said, noting that as long as the property remains under the ownership of 92 Astor Place it may remain a boarding house.
City code prohibits boarding houses, but sites that were in operation under the same owner before the law was changed are exempt. However, officials said, a sale would likely cause the exemption to disappear without city approval.
“I’ve got a good feeling how the board is going to handle this issue,” said board Chairman Gerald Lefeber following the hearings, and he encouraged the residents to use official channels like the city police, code enforcement, the mayor’s office and the Common Council, “which can be frustrating at times,” to crack down on problems at the sites.