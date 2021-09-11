OLEAN — In a parade of emergency response vehicles from several communities in the area on Saturday, firefighters, police officers and EMTs made their way down North Union Street on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
The parade made its way to Lincoln Park, where hundreds of residents waited with local officials and members of the Olean American Legion, who hosted the event commemorating those lost in the terrorist attacks.
Legion officers of the day included Post Commander James Farmer, USMC; First Vice Commander James Tambash, U.S. Army; Conrad Tincher, U.S. Navy; Sergeant at Arms Craig Neuland, U.S. Army and Master of Ceremonies Chaplain Michael Muir, U.S. Navy, who welcomed everyone for coming together on the solemn day of remembrance.
“The reason why we’re here is because we were attacked 20 years ago in a terrorist attack,” he said. “In less than an hour and a half, almost 4,000 Americans were killed.”
Following Muir’s introduction, Scouts BSA Troop 621’s color guard led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by the Olean High School Choir performing “America the Beautiful.”
The Rev. Kim Rossi of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church delivered an invocation that was inspired by conversations with her brother, who had been on the train from Queens into Manhattan the morning of the attacks. Rossi said it took many years for her brother to speak with their family about that day, but one thing he asked was that people never forget.
“For many of our citizens, the wounds of that morning remain fresh,” she said in her invocation. “Firefighters, police officers and first responders still choke up and the memory of fallen comrades.”
Mayor Bill Aiello said the images of 9/11, 20 years later, remain seared into the minds of those who watched the events unfold. Many first responders and victims never saw their families again, and it’s the survivors’ responsibility to pass on stories of their lives and bravery to next generations.
“On the 20th anniversary of this historic day, I want to thank Olean’s first responders, our current members of the military as well as our veterans,” the mayor said. “Sept. 11th will always remind us that, because of your service, the bright beacon of freedom and opportunity that President (George W.) Bush described continues to shine on us.”
Olean Fire Chief Tim Richardson said 9/11 has grown to become a day the nation honors its first responders, but he said many in that profession think of it as just doing the jobs they love. He said hundreds of first responders give their lives in various ways, both in the line of duty and the after-effects that can result, and yet it is still a privilege to do the tough jobs and help the community every day.
“This is a responsibility we do not take lightly, and we will always try to do our best for you,” Richardson said. “To show how 9/11 has left an impression on our department, you will notice all our emergency vehicles have ‘9-11-01’ on their windows. This is meant to remind us of our responsibility to you and for us to never forget what can happen.”
Retired Brig. Gen. Chris Eddy, U.S. Air Force, recalled what the day 20 years ago was like for him — his was one of the last planes to land after coming home from an overseas mission. He shared what roles he had in the weeks following 9/11 and the ensuing years in Afghanistan and Iraq.
“Why are we here? I believe it’s not only to remember who fell that day but to honor those who served the past 20 years to protect our great nation, and that includes our valuable first responders,” he said.
Tambash presented an award of thanks to former state senator Catharine Young for being a friend and ally to the Legion over the years, providing assistance to the needs of local veterans, police, fire and emergency personnel during her political career.
A humble Young said her service pales in comparison to all the military members and first responders and what they’ve done for the community. She shared memories of the state Legislature passing emergency legislation to get the recovery and clean-up at Ground Zero underway and her subsequent visit to the site.
“We were all so frightened at first. There was so much darkness,” she recalled. “But like a candle in the darkness, the goodness of the American people pierced it, and you saw how unified the country was, and that light just continued to grown and grow until it was almost a blinding light, and I hope we can get back to that someday.”
In closing the ceremony, Tincher placed a wreath honoring the fallen, and Richardson and Olean Police Chief Ron Richardson raised the American flag.
Olean student Taya Oyer sang "The Star-Spangled Banner," a firing squad led by Neuland fired volleys and Tambash performed "Taps."