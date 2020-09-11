OLEAN — Pandemic nor time could stop the Olean community from remembering those killed in the 9/11 terror attacks.
Around a dozen residents and city officials were joined by police and firefighters for the 19th annual observance of the attack on Friday, lasting about five minutes on the steps of the Olean Municipal Building.
“Time goes by quickly and memories fade,” Mayor Bill Aiello said, “but the images of 9/11 are seared into the minds of those of us who watched the events unfold. Planes crashing into buildings, structures tumbling to the ground, clouds of smoke and dust trailing innocent people as they escaped the devastation.”
On Sept. 11, 2001, four commercial airliners were hijacked by Al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorists. Two planes struck No. 1 and No. 2 World Trade Center in New York, then the tallest structures in the city. A third struck the Pentagon in Virginia, while a fourth crashed in a field northeast of Pittsburgh after passengers fought against hijackers.
In New York, an estimated 2,606 people were killed on the ground, including 2,192 civilians and 412 first responders. At the Pentagon, 125 people were killed, about half of those active military personnel. Another 265 fatalities were recorded on the four planes that crashed in the attacks.
“If it was a nightmare, we would have woken up screaming — but it wasn’t a dream. It was happening in real time and we watched history take place before our own eyes,” Aiello said.
The mayor, who at the time of the attacks was a city police officer, noted how firefighters, EMS crewmen and police rushed to the scene in an attempt to save lives.
“Unfortunately too many of those heroes never saw their loved ones again — 343 firemen, 60 police officers, and 8 paramedics were killed on that day,” he said. “Countless others have since died or are struggling with health issues caused by the attacks.
“Today, our nation saw evil — the very worst of human nature — and we responded with the best of America — with the daring of our rescue workers, with the caring for strangers and neighbors who came to give blood and help in any way they could,” Aiello said, quoting then-President George W. Bush 19 years ago in an Oval Office address to the nation.
The service ended with Olean Fire Chief Tim Richardson and Olean Police Chief raising the American flag to full staff — the flag has been at half-staff for many months due to the COVID-19 pandemic — for a moment of silence and a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.
The flag was again lowered to half staff.
The ceremony was the smallest in memory, but not because locals have forgotten those who died in New York, Virginia and Pennsylvania.
Citing concerns over COVID-19, including a state mandate capping events at 50 or fewer attendees, the Olean American Legion canceled its annual observance with speeches from the mayor, Legion officials and the area’s delegation to Albany.
“So many observances have been canceled,” the mayor said, adding that he felt it necessary to host a remembrance, even a small one.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state and the nation will never forget the day, which was “marked by unfathomable loss” yet also met with equal courage.
“Selfless heroes ran into hell without hesitation, and led tens of thousands to safety,” he said in a statement on the day. “Our brave first responders have our enduring respect and gratitude.
“The pain and suffering continue for too many, who, in the aftermath of these attacks still battle 9/11-related illnesses,” the governor. “We stand with these heroes and in the fight to ensure they receive every bit of the funding and care they need and deserve.”