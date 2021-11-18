OLEAN — Another $50,000 has been added to help handle zombie properties in the city.
Mayor Bill Aiello announced the city has received $50,000 through the Local Initiatives Support Corporation. The award is the third allocation from the program for the city and will support the Zombie Coordinator position, legal assistance and technology through April 20.
“The fight against blight in the City of Olean has been an organized team effort between numerous departments including Community Development, the Fire Department, Code Enforcement, the Department of Public Works, the Assessor’s Office, and the IT Department. The staff has done an excellent job isolating the root causes of the problem and coordinating an effective plan to eliminate blight,” Aiello said. “The generous grants from LISC provided the critical financial impetus to establish strategies and policies that will allow the City to continue our mission to improve our neighborhoods and the living conditions for our residents.”
The LISC awarded $100,000 to the city In 2017 through the Zombie and Vacant Properties Remediation and Prevention Initiative. A second $100,000 allocation was received in 2019.
The funds assisted with several programs — a part-time code enforcement officer was hired; homeowners’ outreach and retention program was created; a database of vacant and zombie properties was established; legal and inspection services were funded; and new policies to address vacancy and abandonment were created.
With the 2019 funds, hundreds of inspections — with drive-by and thorough on-site inspections — identified 145 vacant or zombie properties. Four properties were demolished, and 13 work orders to eliminate immediate dangers were issued.
In addition, the city has partnered with the Cattaraugus County Land Bank to plan future acquisition, holding or demolition procedures, as well as working to place properties into the hands of new owners.