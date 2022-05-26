OLEAN — The William O. Smith Recreation Center will host public roller skating from 5-8 p.m. June 3, coinciding with the first StrOlean event of the year.
Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children and seniors. Skate rentals are $3.
City Department of Youth and Recreation officials reported that additional days for roller skating for later in June will be announced.
For more information and daily updates, follow the Youth and Rec program at www.facebook.com/oleanyouthrec and Twitter @oleanyouthrec.