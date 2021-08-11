OLEAN — The Olean Public Library invites the public to the library’s 150th birthday party Friday during StrOlean.
The Olean Library Association opened its doors for the first time on Aug. 15, 1871.
Birthday cookies will be available from noon until 4 p.m. The first 150 children to stop by will receive a free commemorative stuffed squirrel. Face painting will be offered from noon to 3 p.m., and games and giveaways will occur throughout the afternoon.
The library encourages community members to bring birthday cards or to make a birthday card during the celebration. All birthday cards will be placed on display through the end of August. The Friends of the Library will also have a table to collect donations in honor of the library’s birthday.
For more information about the event, contact the library’s programming librarian at 372-0200 ext. 2028 or programming@oleanlibrary.org.