Olean Public Library to hold Zoom series on family cooking
OLEAN — Join the upcoming Spring Zoom Series: Family Cook-Along and Nutrition Fun sponsored by the Olean Library.
The Zoom series will be held on Tuesdays beginning April 6 and continue on April 13, 20 and 27, an May 4, 11, 18 and 25. Each series will be held from 7 to 8 p.m.
Live lessons will include information on planning meals; adding more fruits and vegetables; eating whole grains; fun ways to be active; and much more.
Participants will receive a packet, cookbook and certificate of completion. A small appliance give-away at the end of class to those that complete the series.
For details and to sign up, call (716) 699-2377, ext. 109; email gsp72@cornell.edu; or text “Library” to (716) 374-5447.