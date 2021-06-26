Olean Public Library summer reading program begins Monday

OLEAN — The Olean Public Library summer reading program, “Tails and Tales,” will run June 28 through Aug. 12. Families with children of all ages are invited to participate.
Registration for the summer reading program begins Monday, June 28. Patrons can register in person during regular library hours, by phone or on the library’s website, www.oleanlibrary.org.
Participating children will receive a reading record either in person or via curbside service, and they can earn “Kid Cash” to buy prizes.
The summer reading program includes the following clubs and story times, all of which require registration and begin the week of July 12.
“Tadpoles,” 11 a.m. on Wednesdays, July 14 to Aug. 11. Babies up to 18 months and caregivers learn and play together with interactive books, songs, music and movement.
“Cotton Tails,” 11 a.m. on Tuesdays, July 13 to Aug. 10. Children 19 months to 3 years old and caregivers will listen to stories, sing songs, create and play with others.
“Investigation Stations (Peacocks),” 5:30 p.m. on Mondays, July 12 to Aug. 9; or 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, July 14 to Aug. 11. Children 3 to 6 and their caregivers will participate in stories, music and movement, as well as learn and create at the Investigation Stations.
“Lobster Tails Cooking Club,” 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, July 13 to Aug. 10. Kids 6 through 12 have fun and cook up some delicious treats.
“Reading Can Be Ruff Book Club,” 5:30 p.m. on Mondays, July 12 to Aug. 9; or 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, July 14 to Aug. 11. Kids 6 through 12 choose a book to read with a furry friend for a “pawsitive” reading experience. Crafts and snacks while you wait.
“Zoom Story Time,” 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, July 14 to Aug. 11. Kids 3 and up join library staff on Zoom for stories, jokes and games.
There will also be summer reading programs for teens and for adults. To register or to learn more, call the library’s children’s department at 372-0200 ext. 2023.