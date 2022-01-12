OLEAN — The Friends of the Olean Public Library, 134 N. Second St., are conducting a used book sale at the library.
The sale includes a reusable blue grocery bag and a multitude of subject areas in young adult fiction, children's books, fiction, nonfiction, paperback and hardcover books, along with DVDs and CDs.
The library is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is closed Sunday.
For more information, call (716) 372-0200 or visit www.oleanlibrary.org.