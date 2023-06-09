OLEAN — The Summer Reading Program is back, and the Olean Public Library is ready for a jam-packed, fun-filled season.
This year’s slogan is “All Together Now,” celebrating the themes of kindness, friendship and unity. The program will begin July 10 and run through Aug. 10, with registration starting June 26. The Summer Reading Program and is open to community members of all ages.
For kids, the threat of the “summer slide” is very real. During the summer months, students are at risk of losing two to three months' worth of reading skills if they are not engaged. Unfortunately, the summer slide is cumulative, with these losses building up each year. By fifth grade, kids in need could be three grades behind their peers in reading skills.
A proven (and fun) way to combat this slide is by participating in the Summer Reading Program. The program is engaging and educational, and it reminds kids that READING CAN BE FUN!
Kids can read or be read to by someone else, keep track of what has been read, and earn Kid Cash. The cash can be used to buy books, DVDs, and all kinds of cool prizes. Read enough and get an Honor Book placed in the library in your name.
Children’s programs will continue over the summer.
All Together Now Kids Club, Investigation Stations, Stories and More, Let’s Move Together and Waggy Tails Book Club are just a few of the options. There will also be special events each week including the “I Love to Read” Magic Show, Puss in Boots Puppet Show, the Super Amy Variety Show, Kindness Crafts and so much more.
Our Summer Kickoff Carnival will be held on Saturday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be carnival games, balloon twisting, face painting and the incredible magic of Magician Dave Jeffers. Stop down to have loads of fun and kick off the summer right.
Teens and young adults are also encouraged to participate in Summer Reading. We have lots of exciting programs planned including weekly crafts and sword fighting classes, as well as our regularly scheduled programs such as Anime Club and Gaming Club.
There will be a reading log to track your reading progress throughout the summer in order to win prizes. The first 10 hours of reading grants you a small prize, and every hour beyond that is an entry into the final raffle prize. Prizes are always selected by our TAB (teen advisory board), so they are sure to impress.
Adults of any age will also have the opportunity to track their reading and win prizes. Adults receive a prize just for signing up. Every book read during the program results in an entry for the final raffle prize, and there is no limit to the number of times you can enter.
There will also be a weekly craft for adults, with each craft scheduled so that participants can drop in at their leisure. Crafts will be tied to a weekly theme, each of which circle back to the main slogan “All Together Now.”
We have received some amazing sponsorships from local organizations and businesses who donated prizes for the Summer Reading Program, including the Challenger Learning Center, Tasta Pizza and Bell Book and Vinyl. We wish to thank our sponsors for their generous donations which lend the program a local flavor and which truly speak to the theme of “All Together Now."
The library is a great place to spend the summer. Check out our Friends of the Library Book Sale, enjoy entertaining programs which are free to the public, and be sure to borrow books and DVDs this summer, especially for those rainy days.
It’s going to be a great summer at the Olean Public Library.