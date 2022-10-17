Read Between the Wines

The Read Between the Wines event in September drew a big crowd in support of the Olean Public Library. Library-sponsored and community-run programs at the library have taxed available space, library officials report, and the space needs at the facility are being studied.

 File photo

OLEAN — State aid to fix aging environmental systems at the Olean Public Library was greeted warmly by officials this week, but it won’t help fix what they call a good problem to have — high demand for the library’s limited space.

Library Director Michelle La Voie said a $253,469 grant announced last week from the State Aid for Library Construction program will replace two of the library’s four HVAC units, the other two having been recently replaced.

