OLEAN — State aid to fix aging environmental systems at the Olean Public Library was greeted warmly by officials this week, but it won’t help fix what they call a good problem to have — high demand for the library’s limited space.
Library Director Michelle La Voie said a $253,469 grant announced last week from the State Aid for Library Construction program will replace two of the library’s four HVAC units, the other two having been recently replaced.
“One of them is the main control unit,” she said, finishing a job begun in February 2020 when the worst of the 30-year-old units were replaced for improved efficiency and air quality.
While necessary, the units will not solve the space problem at the library. At about 19,000 square feet with just two meeting rooms, as well as limited parking options, La Voie said library officials have contracted with an architecture firm to study the library’s space needs.
She is not the first Olean library director to face a space problem. First finding homes over 150 years ago in back rooms and other shared spaces, the library got its own home in 1910 thanks in part to aid from industrialist and famed library philanthropist Andrew Carnegie. But at about 10,000 square feet, that structure proved to be too small as well by the middle of the 20th century. The library moved to its current home in 1974, finding new quarters in the former Loblaw’s supermarket erected in 1948. The building had to be expanded to just under 19,000 square feet in 1972-73 to fit the library’s needs at that time before the collection was moved.
The building has two meeting spaces — a conference room that can fit at most 20, and a larger room for events that can hold up to 45.
“We’re competing with community members for our own space — which is good,” she said, as it shows the library is serving its purpose and is a desired location for events.
And the existing spaces are too small, she added.
For years, library officials have reported complaints during special events — such as youth-oriented holiday events — requiring either longer sessions or long lines running through the facility to get participants in place to enjoy programs.
Options to expand at the current site are limited. The library is landlocked laterally, with the former Niagara Mohawk building to the east, occupied property to the south, and streets to the north and west — leaving the only way to go being up.
In 2018, library officials considered a plan to add a partial second floor for meeting spaces, as well as an elevator to make it compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
While that proposal — with a $3.7 million price tag — would add almost 9,000 square feet to the facility, building on the same level as an existing building would cost about half as much per square foot, La Voie said. Such an expansion also would not help with another space-related issue — parking. The on-site parking can almost be counted on one hand, and neighboring streets have limited parking opportunities, La Voie said.
Moving up might still be an option, she said, but moving out is also being considered.
“We’re exploring our options,” she said. “We’re trying to do the right thing for the community. We’re trying to explore the best possible options.”
A new site would need to be centrally located, preferably close to one of the city’s schools, La Voie said, and in an existing building while meeting legal requirements for the government agency to buy or lease space. Parking, access to the public and other factors would need to be weighed before picking a new site.
“It’s been a bit of a back-and-forth” on whether moving or an addition would be the best investment, La Voie said, stressing that no decisions have been made either way.
“We’re still gathering information,” she said. “Anything we do, the community will have input. It’s not something we’re going to do without the community coming out.”
The library board approved a $68,000 contract with Bergmann Associates to plan out space needs. Cattaraugus County approved $30,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds in February to help the library with the study due to its position helping residents across the county.
“We have a lot of registered users that live outside the city,” La Voie said, serving as a hub to get materials and services to those who live in communities with smaller libraries. “The county sees us as an investment.”
Once the options have been determined, then will come the issue of funding, she noted, and “neither will be cheap.” The library is allowed to borrow money, but there are legal hurdles — including possibly a public referendum.