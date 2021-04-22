OLEAN — The Olean Public Library budget vote and trustee election will be held May 18.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, ballots will be cast at the Olean Middle School alongside the Olean City School District’s annual board election and budget vote.
Three library trustee positions are on the ballot: two five-year terms and one four-year term. Candidates for trustee are Ann Tenglund, Reed H. McElfresh and Jennifer Mahar.
No tax increase is planned for the 2022 budget. The library board said it “recognizes that the pandemic has created undue economic hardship for many people in the community.”
Applications to receive an absentee ballot for the trustee election and budget vote are available at the Olean School District clerk’s office, 410 West Sullivan St., during normal school hours. The clerk can be reached at (716) 375-8018.
Completed applications must be received by the district clerk at least seven days before the election if the ballot is to be mailed to the voter, or the day before the election, if the ballot is to be delivered personally to the voter.
For more information, call the library at 372-0200.