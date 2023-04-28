OLEAN — Polls will be open Tuesday for the annual Olean Public Library budget vote, while two seats on the library’s board are on the ballot as well.
Voting, set for 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., is open to all registered voters living in the Olean City School District. Absentee ballots will be made available for those needing them. Two trustees will also be elected.
The proposal calls for $1.44 million in spending, an increase of $17,875, or 1.26%, from the 2022-23 budget. The budget calls for using $203,423 in fund balance, down around $40,000 from what was used to balance the 2023 budget. The largest increase in the budget is salaries for the library’s 21 full- and part-time employees, accounting for roughly $51,000 of the budget increase.
As the largest source of income for the library, the property tax levy is set to be $1.1 million, up 3.55% or around $37,000 from the levy in the 2022-23 budget — which remained unchanged from the 2021-22, 2020-21 and 2019-20 budgets. Due to carryover from not increasing the 2022-23 tax levy, the vote will not require an override of the state’s property tax cap — a 50% plus one margin is required to approve the budget.
The full budget is available at the library’s Information Desk and online at www.oleanlibrary.org/about/administration/budget.
Unlike most public libraries in the area, the Olean Public Library is a special use district — its own government body with elected leaders and property taxing authority.
Library Director Michelle La Voie reported three candidates — Laura Whitford, who was appointed to a vacant position, and newcomers Gretchen Copella and Sadie Jay-Edwards — are running for two available seats.
The top vote-getter will receive a five-year term currently held by Larry Sorokes, La Voie said, and the second-place finisher will receive a one-year seat, the remainder of the term held by Whitford.
Whitford is the president of the Dr. Lyle F. Renodin Foundation and the St. Elizabeth Mission Society, both sponsored ministries of the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany. She previously worked as the communications director of the Olean YMCA and financial development director for the YMCA of the Twin Tiers.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in English/public relations from St. Francis University in Loretto, Pa.
She has served on the library board in an unexpired term since November while she is also a trustee for the Cuba First Baptist Church.
Copella, who has worked at Community Bank, N.A. for nearly 30 years, is vice president of commercial banking. She also serves on the Southern Tier Economic Development Organization board, Healthy Families Allegany/Cattaraugus Advisory Board and the city of Olean Revolving Loan Fund Committee. She has also been a member of the Zonta Club of Olean service organization for a number of years, and serves as the area director, overseeing clubs in Olean, Jamestown, and Western Pennsylvania.
She volunteers in the community by coaching her children on the soccer field, serving pizza at the St. John’s Church festival, assisting in voter registration or with Rebuilding Together. She has a bachelor’s degree from SUNY Geneseo and is a graduate of Leadership Cattaraugus.
Edwards, a care manager and past professor at St. Bonaventure University and at the Jamestown Community College Cattaraugus County Campus in Olean, is an active community member and mother.
She has been seen for decades in many of the area’s plays, performances and musicals and serves on the board of the Cattaraugus County Legislative Subcommittee on Developmental Disabilities and the Cattaraugus County Pride Coalition, as well as being a participant on the planning committee of The Race Unity Circle of Olean.
As the mother of an Olean High School senior, Edwards has enjoyed sharing time at the library, from Investigation Stations and Reading Time to Teen Clubs and Trivia Nights.
Full biographies on the three candidates can be found on the library’s website.
ALONGSIDE THE vote, the library will host a Community Info Event on Tuesday. Organizers plan to bring more than a dozen nonprofits and government groups to provide information to the public on various services.
Presenters include:
- From 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the library will host Interfaith Caregivers/Olean Area Medical Equipment Loan Center, the Cattaraugus County Department of the Aging, 211 WNY Information Service, LawNY and Directions in Independent Living.
- From 1 to 3 p.m., organizations include EFNEP, Race Unity Circle of Olean, NYS Cancer Services, Directions in Independent Living and LawNY.
- From 3:15 to 5 p.m., organizations include Girl Scouts of Western New York, Veterans Peer to Peer Program, Big Brothers Big Sisters and Molina Healthcare Navigator.
- From 5:15 to 7 p.m., organizations include SPCA of Cattaraugus County, Directions in Independent Living, SNAP and Molina Healthcare Navigator.