Did you know libraries are for everyone?
In the past libraries were basically a repository for books and a solemn, quiet place for the grimly quiet and studious. Children were frowned upon as loud and unpredictable.
Well, not anymore. Libraries have evolved into vibrant community hubs with spaces designed for everyone. There are computer labs, maker spaces and special areas for families.
The Olean Public Library offers a fun, safe and welcoming environment for all children and their caregivers. The benefits of a literacy-rich environment for babies and toddlers are vast, and the staff wants the library to be a go-to place for families with young children. That’s why the library has a special space just for them to play, learn and grow together.
A specially designed play area offers board books to handle, puzzles and games to tease the brain and toys to spur the imagination. The library is there to support parents in their role as their child’s first teacher.
That is why the library offers so many great programs and story times for newborns on up. The library specializes in developing age-appropriate programming that embraces the importance of play and exploration.
“We read, sing and play instruments,” said Kathy O’Malley, coordinator of children and family programs. “We practice yoga poses and play with a parachute. We create and explore through art. We even read and relax in the comforting paws of our therapy dogs.”
Coming to story time offers children and caregivers alike a great social opportunity. Young children get to interact and practice social skills in a place where everyone is learning, while caregivers, parents and grandparents have an opportunity to meet and talk to other adults.
And it doesn’t quit there. The library offers fun programs for school-age kids, too.
“We want to keep them engaged, support their educational needs and keep their creative juices flowing,” O’Malley said.
The library offers LEGO Club, Craft programs, STEM experiences and a new Popcorn and Movie Day every month. Children can explore the Investigation Stations and practice reading out loud with a furry friend at the Reading Can be Ruff Book Club.
A new program is The Promising Young Writers Club beginning in March. Kids will be introduced to some fabulous characters created by Geraldine Smith. They are the students and faculty at Naelo Elementary School, a small school in the woods just outside Olean. The school is run and attended by some very special animals who love a good mystery.
Kids are invited to write a story featuring the characters with a mystery/puzzle-solving theme. They can add pictures, too, if they like. The stories will be compiled into a book that will be bound and added to our library collection. The children’s stories will also be on display in the Gallery throughout the month of March and a book signing and reception will be held in April.
Families will have the option of buying their own bound copy of the book to keep. Stop by the library to see the animals in person and pick up a writing packet with all the information.
Come check out all that the Olean Public Library offers for kids and families, or visit www.oleanlibrary.org or on Facebook.