OLEAN — Almost half a million dollars in projects are in the pipeline with almost none of the cost going directly to the taxpayers.
The Common Council on Tuesday hashed out $451,000 in spending on capital projects to be covered by leftover funds from the budget year ending May 31.
Several projects received the verbal go-ahead, including planning for the South Union Street overhaul project receiving Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding, replacing the emergency generator at Fire Station No. 1 to power computers and the city government’s radio systems in the event of power outages, repairs to several brick streets that have been neglected for years and a digital scrolling sign at War Veterans Park.
Funding remaining this year, said city Auditor Fred Saradin, includes higher-than-expected sales tax revenues and reduced spending by department heads. The funds, along with money already in the general fund balance, could be tapped without the city dropping below a council-imposed limit on the account equal to 15% of the budget for the year. That would also get the work done without having to borrow or raise taxes.
“We will have over $500,000 in funding to use for the $451,000 in projects,” Saradin said, noting that the funds do not need to be set aside at this time, as they roll into the general fund. “When we do these projects over the next couple of months, we’ll take it out of the fund balance.”
The aldermen on Tuesday also approved a transfer of $50,000 from the city’s contingency fund to a special account to purchase playground equipment for individuals with disabilities. The resolution, sponsored by council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, came as a recommendation from the city’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee.
Exactly what equipment will be purchased, where it will go and when it will be installed have not been decided, however.
Other projects have yet to be ironed out.
Guidance on a $1.47 million benefit for the city in the most recent COVID-19 relief package has also been received, Mayor Bill Aiello said.
Aiello said the funding was originally expected to be a lump sum to be spent as needed on certain items, but new guidance has been received.
We have until the 26th of this month to submit a plan,” Aiello said, noting that while funds can be used for several purposes, most of them do not apply to the city. “It looks like all we’re going to be able to do is water and sewer infrastructure.”
Finding a use for those funds should be simple, the mayor said, noting the DPW has many projects — including relining of the sewer line along the Allegheny River which is mandated by the state Department of Environmental Conservation as part of a consent order to settle years of illegal discharges of untreated wastewater into the river.
The federal package approved in March also offered another benefit to the city. The mayor added that aid to the state should allow cuts to the Aid and Incentives to Municipalities program, the Consolidated Streets and Highways Improvement Program, and other infrastructure funding to be restored. Aiello said 25% of those funds were withheld by the state in the 2020-21 budget year, accounting for around $100,000 that will be sent to the city in the next few weeks.
There will be borrowing needed to have other work performed, though.
A special meeting next Tuesday will be needed to prepare a bond anticipation note — a short-term security sold to investors and then repaid at a low interest rate — to cover a current note, vehicle purchases, and a cash flow crunch on the Washington Street water project.
The BAN currently out, Saradin said, is for $2.6 million and covers Walkable Olean Phase 2 project on Main Street and the majority of the Washington Street project. That needs to be rolled over into another BAN until state aid comes in after completion, as well as potentially rolling any debt left over into a municipal bond.
In addition, the purchase of several vehicles and around $600,000 for the Washington Street project — bills for the project need to be paid before the city submits them for state reimbursement, Saradin said — can be added in if the aldermen wish, but the decision must be made in the next week or else the city will need to have a separate BAN.
That second BAN would cost between $20,000 and $25,000 in lending fees as the BAN is sent out onto the market.