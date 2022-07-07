OLEAN — A march to speak out against the recent overturning of Roe vs. Wade is planned for 3 p.m. Saturday at Lincoln Park.
The event will include a variety of speakers, an opportunity to register to vote, and ways to continue to engage in this issue. Participants are encouraged to bring posters.
Caya Westfall, one of the co-hosts of the Pro Roe: Peaceful March event, said speakers include organizers Cayla Westfall, Suzanne Flierl Krull, Brian Lothridge, Leo Wolters Tejera and Mayva Sturzenbecker. Following the speakers, attendees are encouraged to march through Olean before returning to the park.
Organizers reported around 180 people have reported interest in the event through Facebook, and 65 RSVPs had been received as of Thursday.
“Overall, we hope that this event helps show our community how important that this issue is, no matter what state we are in, and truly makes a difference,” Westfall said. “We want to join together and unify, and create a safe place for everyone no matter what their choices may be. “