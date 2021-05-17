OLEAN — There will be no parade, but a public Memorial Day service will be held in Olean this year.
Olean American Legion Post 530 officials told the Times Herald that ceremonies are being prepared for May 31 after COVID-19 canceled the annual parade and services typically held on the holiday remembering America’s war dead.
However, Conrad Tincher, second vice commander of the Legion post, said the area’s veterans’ groups and the city will host a public ceremony similar to the one held on Veterans Day.
The ceremony will be held entirely at Lincoln Park, rain or shine.
“At the park, people can spread out,” Tincher said, adding the Lincoln Square pavilion will offer shelter in the event of rain.
The ceremony will begin at noon.
Tincher, a Navy veteran, will service as master of ceremonies. Officers of the day will be Jim Tambash, an Army veteran, and Post Commander James Farmer, a Marine veteran.
The Pledge of Allegiance will be led by members of Scouts BSA Troop 621. The Olean High School band will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Post Chaplain Mike Muir, a Navy veteran, will offer the invocation.
Tincher will then lead the Navy prayer in lieu of the wreath drop into the Allegheny River.
The keynote speaker will be Mayor Bill Aiello.
The Olean High School chorus will sing “God Bless America.”
A firing squad will then fire three volleys, and Taps will be played by an Olean High School trumpeter. Tincher will offer closing statements to end the ceremony.
In 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the parade, wreath drop at the South Union Street bridge, and the ceremony with speeches at Mount View Cemetery were canceled, said Tincher. An abbreviated ceremony lasting only around five minutes was held at the cemetery, consisting of only a few dozen attendees spread across the Veterans Field of Honor. By November, restrictions on event sizes allowed for a public service for Veterans Day at Lincoln Park.