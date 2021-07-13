OLEAN — Five area graduates of Portville Central School and Olean High School recently received scholarship awards from scholarship funds managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, including the Ben & Rose Schwabenbauer Educational Scholarship and the Tim Bushnell Memorial Scholarship.
Olivia Emley of Portville and Kailyn Vanderhoef and Yuki Wada, both of Olean, each received the Ben & Rose Schwabenbauer Educational Scholarship for $1,000 each.
The scholarship provides three annual scholarships for graduating seniors from Otto-Eldred and Bradford high schools in Pennsylvania, Olean or Portville, who will attend four-year schools. Preference is for students planning to pursue degrees or careers in education, law enforcement or related fields.
Emley will attend SUNY Fredonia to study childhood education. Vanderhoef will attend Jamestown Community College to begin studies in childhood/early childhood education. Wada will study business administration with a concentration in management information systems at Binghamton University.
Olean’s Joe Magro and Portville’s Caleb Stromberg received the Tim Bushnell Memorial Scholarship, being given for the first time under the management of CRCF, for $1,000 each.
This scholarship, established in memory of Tim Bushnell, a former educator at Southern Tier Catholic School, Olean Middle School and Cuba-Rushford Central School, is awarded to one student from Olean and one from Portville, with each student to receive a scholarship award. Applicants must be enrolled to attend a 2- or 4-year college in the fall of their graduation year. Students must be in good academic standing.
Magro will attend the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford to study exercise science. Stromberg plans to study health science at Jamestown Community College.
Donations can be made to either of these funds at CRCF, 301 North Union St., Suite 203 in Olean, or online at cattfoundation.org.