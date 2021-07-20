OLEAN — Recent graduates of Olean High and Portville Central schools received awards this year from funds, managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
Hannah DeArmitt, of Olean High School, and Portville Central School’s Lucas Smith each received the Deputy Wayne Krieger and Carol Krieger Memorial Scholarship for $1,200.
This scholarship is available to a Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES criminal justice student pursuing a degree in law enforcement. The fund was established in memory of sheriff’s deputy Wayne Krieger and renamed in 2019 to also honor Mr. Krieger’s wife, Carol Krieger, who passed away that year.
DeArmitt will study law enforcement in environmental conservation at Finger Lakes Community College. Smith will attend St. Bonaventure University to study criminology.
Portville Central School’s Kaleb Shaw received the Alyn J. Heim Music Scholarship for $1,250.
The Heim scholarship is for a graduating Cattaraugus County student majoring in music. Preference is given to a student recommended by the Cattaraugus County Music Teachers Association. Paul DeRitter, a former Franklinville music teacher, established the scholarship to honor his former teacher.
Monica Kintner, also of Portville Central School, received the Signe H. Johnson Scholarship for $1,100 this year.
The scholarship, established by the trust of Signe H. Johnson, is for a Portville Central School senior with preference for a student pursuing a degree in teaching or has strong educational/career goals. Johnson taught for many years at Portville and Olean.
Kintner will study secondary education at SUNY Geneseo.
Keon Cruz and Grace Ventura, both recent graduates of Olean High School, received the Signe, Svenborg, Agnes and Selma Johnson Scholarship for $1,200.
Also established through the trust of Signe H. Johnson, this scholarship is given to Olean High School seniors with preference given to students who have strong educational/career goals or who plan to pursue a degree in teaching. The scholarship is named for Johnson and her sisters, Svenborg, Agnes and Selma, all of whom were Olean High School teachers.
Cruz will attend Jamestown Community College to study math. Ventura will study musical theatre and English at Niagara University.