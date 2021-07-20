OLEAN — The City of Olean Police Department are seeking information on the whereabouts of a 14-year-old Olean boy.
Jacob Carney is about 5 ft. 9 in., weighs about 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. It is unknown what he was wearing when he left home and he does not own a cell phone.
Police report Carney left his home on Indiana Avenue sometime during during the night Friday. He was possible seen heading west on West State Street on Saturday about 11:30 a.m. near McDonalds.
If you may have seen Carney or have any information on his possible whereabouts, contact the Olean police at 376-5677 or private message the department’s Facebook page.