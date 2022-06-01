OLEAN -- Olean police are seeking a suspect in connection to a public shooting in broad daylight Tuesday evening.
Police announced they are seeking Marcus A. Hicks, a Black 36-year-old man, to arrest him in connection to a shooting on the 600 block of West State Street.
"If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Hicks please call the Olean Police Dept. at 716-376-5677 or 911. Do not approach Hicks as he is considered armed and dangerous," police said in their public notice.
City officials reported Tuesday evening that two men -- one believed to be Hicks -- were walking along West State Street and began fighting, with Hicks pulling a handgun and firing five or six shots. The other man, who was reportedly grazed by one bullet, declined treatment at the scene. Police said Wednesday morning that Hicks fled the scene with a woman.