OLEAN — After months of waiting, the city’s mandated police reform panel has begun its work.
Mayor Bill Aiello said Friday that the first meeting of the City of Olean Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative was held virtually Thursday evening, with 23 members from law enforcement, civic and nonprofit groups, and the public serving.
The committee includes Aiello, JR Bennion, Cattaraugus County Public Defender Daryll Bloom, Barry Broughton, Greg Carey, Alderman Kevin Dougherty, Mickey George, Tyrone Hall, Ann Kivari, Ty Malone, Olean School Resource Officer Dan McGraw, Olean Police Capt. Mike Marsfelder, Della Moore, Rick Moore, Darren Padgett Jr., Cattaraugus County District Attorney Lori Rieman, Alderman Vernon Robinson Jr., Police Chief Jeff Rowley, the Rev. Kim Rossi, Paul Sungenis, Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Kevin Watkins, Kenneth Wright and Karen Young.
Created over the summer following a June executive order by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the committee remained unformed until recently. Aiello noted that late responses from some potential members delayed the first meeting, as well as other factors.
“I know I’ve been taking a lot of criticism for this group not being formed a lot sooner, but it was a lot of unknowns,” Aiello said during the meeting, which was posted to YouTube, noting he has attended several webinars run by the New York State Conference of Mayors, including one with several members of the governor’s staff to better understand what Albany is looking for.
“I got a lot of insight from them,” Aiello said. “I’m hoping to bring everybody along and get some meaningful guidance from this committee on where we want to go.”
Rowley provided the group with a breakdown of staff — currently with 34 officers with one vacancy — the shift scheduling and how policies are reviewed regularly by officers.
Sungenis asked if the current contracts for both unions would be provided to committee members so recommendations do not run afoul of the city’s contractual obligations.
Rowley agreed, and noted he will also secure access for the committee to his department’s 50-some policies now in place to guide police actions.
“This committee will probably come up with policies that we should add,” Rowley said, adding he expects most of the focus of the group to look at policies.
“We should take the next couple of weeks to familiarize ourselves with everything,” Sungenis suggested.
Under the executive order, the panel must by April 1 develop a list of recommendations by looking at evidence-based policing strategies for topics such as use of force policies, procedural justice; any studies addressing systemic racial bias or racial justice in policing; implicit bias awareness training; de-escalation training and practices. The panel must create a plant to implement the recommendations, which need to be presented to the community.
Aiello said the committee will schedule to meet every two weeks, and said that if more meetings are necessary, that schedule could be changed to once a week.