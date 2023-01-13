OLEAN — Olean police responded early Friday morning to multiple reports of gun shots in south Olean.
Officers responded at about 2:30 a.m. to the 300 block of Irving Street after several 9-1-1 calls from nearby residents claiming shots being fired, according to a post on the official Olean police Facebook page.
Patrol officers did not locate anyone in the area upon arrival. As of 10:30 a.m., no one had come forward that was possibly a victim in the incident.
The criminal investigation unit is investigating this shooting. If anyone has information, contact the criminal unit at (716) 376-5673. Calls can be kept confidential.
