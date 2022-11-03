OLEAN — The six empty houses located directly behind the Olean YMCA are slated for demolition in preparation for the future Erick Laine Outdoor Center.
But before they are razed, the Y-owned structures are being put to good use one last time.
The Olean Police Department Emergency Response Team spent several hours Wednesday conducting training drills in the vacant homes on North 10th Street.
“The YMCA truly values the benefits provided to our community by local law enforcement and are excited to collaborate with the Emergency Response Team for these drills,” said Jeff Townsend, YMCA of the Twin Tiers CEO.
The demo houses are an ideal setting for such exercises, providing a realistic setting and the team can practice breaching doors and breaking windows to gain entrance to a structure without being concerned about causing damage.
“From the beginning of this process we have looked for ways to ensure the best use of these properties for the betterment of the community and training events like today help us to fulfill that objective,” Townsend added.
Sgt. Lance Edwards with the Olean Police Department said the training went well. The seven-person team practiced forced entries into a locked house, breaching doors and clearing rooms.
“We found out they had bought the houses and were going to be tearing them down, so we reached out,” he said. “We got permission to go in and do anything we needed to do since the house was going to be torn down.”
Edwards said the department hopes to conduct Emergency Response training twice a month, preferably in vacant structures like the three behind the Y.
“To do a breach we have to break stuff and ruin doors, so it’s hard unless it’s going to be torn down soon,” he said. “We were actually allowed to do breaching where sometimes we just have to do it simulated because they don’t know if or when the house is coming down.”
Edwards said simulated training can be helpful, but being able to actually practice knocking in doors is helpful for if and when the real thing comes up.
“You know how to hit the door, you know how the guys are going to go through the door, you have all the tools, the door is actually breached,” he said.
With the demolition of the properties, the Olean Y is one step closer to the construction of the new Erick Laine Outdoor Center, which will expand the footprint of the Wayne Street property and is expected to open in late 2023.
The project, projected to cost $4.5 million with maintenance, includes five outdoor venues: an airnasium, splash park that transforms into a winter play park, playground, fire pit area and a welcome center and bathhouse.
The Y commissioned Gro Development, an architectural firm specializing in YMCA properties, to develop conceptual and architectural designs of an outdoor area that could be multi-functional and could be used every day regardless of the weather.
Laine — the former president, CEO and chairman of Cutco Corporation and a community philanthropist — bequeathed a legacy gift to the Y. The YMCA Board of Directors formed a task force to explore ways to best use the funds in a way that would honor Laine and his love for the Olean community.
The Olean Y recently announced the public fundraising portion of its campaign, noting a goal of $5 million. Through initial private donors, businesses and grants, the Y is has raised about $4 million so far.
Anyone with questions about the project, or to make a donation, may call (716) 373-2400 or email barbs@twintiersymca.org.