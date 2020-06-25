OLEAN — New legislation after the death of George Floyd is a mixed bag of needed reforms and potentially going too far to appease public outcry, the city’s top cop said this week.
Olean Police Chief Jeff Rowley — a 20-year veteran of the department who has spent the past five as police chief — sounded off to the Times Herald on the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, the resulting backlash against law enforcement and the future of policing.
“THERE’S JUST NO explanation, no excuse, for what that officer did to that man,” Rowley said. “It was just disturbing and unbelievable that happened.”
That the individual was a training officer, two of the three onlooking cops were just days on the job and the inaction of a fourth officer at the scene just compounded the matter, Rowley said. He said the video footage of the incident, the COVID-19 pandemic, the retracting economy with millions of layoffs and a presidential election cycle “created the ultimate storm.”
Asked if he felt the OPD has a problem with race relations and bias, he said “from my perspective, I’d say no.”
He added he could not speak for every officer in the past, but said very few, if any, such complaints have been filed with the department in the past five years.
“I’m not in a position to say whether those people feel discriminated against,” he said, adding that in the heat of an arrest, some suspects may feel they are being discriminated against.
THE REFORMS approved by the state government range from those good for the public safety and making officers’ jobs harder, Rowley said.
The capstone legislation — repealing 50-a, which opens up police disciplinary records to the public — has drawn universal scrutiny from state associations for police, police chiefs, sheriffs, corrections officers and others in law enforcement.
But in what he said is “probably an unpopular opinion among law enforcement,” Rowley does not see a problem with that transparency.
“If the public wants to know if an officer has been disciplined,” he said, “I don’t have a problem with that.”
His biggest concern is for private information — “like medical conditions or how many kids they have,” the chief said — but the legislation allows for the redaction of such information.
This week, a request from a group seeking all disciplinary records back to 1970 was received — the group is believed to have sent the same request to all of the state’s police departments. Despite the request taking staff time to fulfill, Rowley said he is not concerned.
But he pointed out, “I don’t necessarily see where it’s going to make a big impact,” noting that under state law a public outcry against an officer will not necessarily mean that officer will be out of a job. “I think it’ll make the public feel at ease, but the worth of that is debatable depending on what is in there.”
Officers are civil service employees and unionized workers, and have far more rights than at-will employees when it comes to discipline actions or firings. In addition, pension benefits are also well protected, as officers and their employers pay into a state-run retirement system.
“It’s not that easy to fire that guy,” Rowley said. “If that were to happen in New York state, they’re going to hire an attorney, they’re going to have their union rep.”
Expanded training requirements have also been put forward — which can provide better tools to cops on the street, Rowley said.
However, many of the required training sessions are already in place at OPD.
“We’re doing most of those things already — we saw the writing on the wall,” Rowley said, noting that many changes have occurred since he took over as chief in 2015.
“Last year we began de-escalation training,” he said, which gives officers tools to use beyond force to end altercations. In addition, officers also take use-of-force training annually.
Defensive tactics training has also been introduced, “to teach the officers maneuvers and techniques to defend themselves without hurting the person,” Rowley said.
Noting that chokeholds are not taught anywhere in law enforcement, Rowley said the biggest concern about a ban on all chokeholds is if a brief chokehold is performed in the middle of a fight with a citizen resisting arrest, whether by accident or as a way for an officer to avoid serious personal harm.
“I’ve been in a lot of fights,” he said, adding that when facing “a guy who’s 6-5, 240 pounds who doesn’t want to go, it can be hard to make him go.”
In implementing the chokehold ban, “in there, hopefully, common sense will prevail.”
Currently, all new hires must have an associate’s degree and a six-month police academy training. On arrival at the OPD, the officer receives another three months of supervised on-the-job training before patrolling alone.
“It takes years — there’s so much to know,” Rowley said. “There’s only so much they can teach you in a classroom. … Until you have five years on the job … you get to be really well-rounded.
“There’s no way in six months time you can learn everything.”
When he took over, Rowley said the department was in need of improvements.
“Our policies were ancient,” he said, with a complete review conducted. In addition, existing policies that had not been enforced were brought back. “Drug tests have been in our contracts for years, but nobody did it.”
And along with background checks, psychological screenings have also been implemented before hiring new cops.
“We’re doing everything we can,” he said. “But you can never take away the ability for someone to do something dumb.
“We give them the training. If someone makes a mistake or does something wrong, that’s on them.”
And while training has expanded, finances remain the biggest hurdle.
“But how much do you spend?” he said, noting his department has been asked to spend less and less over recent years since the enactment of the state’s property tax cap.
CALLS FOR BODY CAMERAS have also been heard in Olean.
And after a year of working through the paperwork of a federal grant and delays in training due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the department implementated use of the cameras for all patrol officers on Monday.
Rowley, who led the charge for the cameras with the Common Council, said they will work in favor of whoever is wronged — whether a member of the public wronged by an officer, or an officer facing an unwarranted accusation.
Rowley said he is concerned if legislators choose to eliminate qualified immunity — legal protections for police from civil lawsuits related to activities performed while on duty.
In 1967, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Pierson v. Ray that police need qualified immunity to not have to “choose between being charged with dereliction of duty if he does not arrest when he had probable cause, and being mulcted in damages if he does.”
Critics of the immunity note that even in cases involving blatant brutality, many times officers go unpunished by the court system despite video evidence, such as in the Rodney King (in Los Angeles) and Eric Garner (in New York) cases.
But the threat of legal action every day, “that’s dangerous,” Rowley said, adding it can make an officer think twice before stopping someone committing a crime. “Will they just drive on by?”
COMBINED WITH CHANGES to bail reform passed in 2019 — such as requiring those charged with resisting arrest or many misdemeanor crimes to be released immediately without bail — have led officers to question the future of policing and their roles.
A letter issued June 5 by groups representing law enforcement at various levels decried the efforts in Albany of attempting “to create a second class of citizen” for police.
Rowley said it does make an officer feel discriminated against, but he noted that the illogical and illegal actions of a few officers have tainted the reputations of more than 800,000 nationwide.
“I don’t care if you have 800,000 plumbers, or 800,000 whatever” employees, he said. “Some of them are going to be bad. … It’s going to take a long time to build that trust again.”
But some of the legislation does make Rowley question, however, “What laws do they want us to enforce?”
Should police stop fleeing, armed suspects, he asked, or should police bother arresting violent individuals, risking a lawsuit if that individual gets hurt?
Those questions, the chief said, means it’s likely there will be problems recruiting more police in the future.
“What do you think that does to the morale of the police?” he said. “It’s going to be very difficult to get new officers… the public is making us feel like we’re all wrong.
“The pendulum has swung all the way to the left,” he said, noting that he expects to see an increase in crime. “It’s not going to settle down until they allow us to enforce the laws.
