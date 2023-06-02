OLEAN — A board to review police misconduct claims and aid in department outreach should be in place this summer.
Mayor Bill Aiello said the application for candidates seeking to join the city’s Civilian Review Board is complete after feedback from the Common Council and candidates will soon be sought for the seven-member board.
“I’d like to get it formed by the end of June,” Mayor Bill Aiello told the Times Herald.
“With the department heads, we have been looking at people who might be interested,” Aiello said, adding the application will later be opened up to the general public. “I’m trying to build a more rounded group of what Olean’s makeup is.”
The legislation calls on the membership of the board to “aspire to reflect the City’s diversity including but not limited to age, race, creed, national origin, gender, gender identity, marital status or source of income,” but it does not mandate a makeup of the board.
The board is tasked with reviewing complaints of police misconduct or excessive force, as well as serving as a community liaison “to foster positive communication between the public and the Olean Police Department.”
Under the city’s collective bargaining agreements, city code and the city charter, the power to investigate and punish officers for misconduct rests with the police chief. The review board law was drafted to make the panel advise the police chief, and only after the chief has rendered a decision — having no direct influence over investigations or punishments.
A similar law passed in the Finger Lakes region’s city of Geneva was shot down after Council 82, the police union representing Geneva’s police officers, challenged the law for violating collective bargaining agreements and the city charter by taking such power from the police chief. An attorney for Council 82, which also represents Olean’s patrol and command personnel, suggested during a public hearing in 2022 that a lawsuit could be filed in Olean if the law is believed to violate the charter or other agreements.
To date, no legal challenges have been filed related to Olean’s law, according to state court records.
No funds for the board’s operations were included in the 2022-23 city budget, but the 2023-24 budget, which took effect Thursday, includes $800 for the board. Funding is divided up into three fields, with $100 for office supplies, $500 for books and manuals, and $200 for travel, training and education.
Training for the new members is mandatory, and “it will be getting familiarized with the policies to start,” Aiello said.
Members will be given electronic access to the police department’s policies and procedures, which are not available to the general public. The members will be required to read the policies and take a test on each policy.
“They can go through the same process as the police officers do,” Aiello said.
In addition, the members will be instructed how to access body camera footage for its investigations, and more training will be created to assist the board members.
The board will meet monthly for open meetings, and as often as necessary behind closed doors to review disciplinary issues or investigate public complaints.
The Common Council unanimously approved the proposal Oct. 25, but Aiello, a former police officer, vetoed the legislation on Nov. 23. On Dec. 27, the Common Council voted to override the veto with a 5-2 vote, surpassing the necessary two-thirds majority to successfully override the veto.
At the time of his veto, Aiello argued that a lack of transparency was not an issue in the department, and he noted a lack of formal complaints against officers. Critics of Aiello’s decision countered during public comment sessions before the council that complaints do not come in because of a lack of trust in the current system, not because there are no issues.
Discussions of a review board began in 2020 in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, and a state-mandated Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative recommended the city create a review board later that year. In March 2021, the panel proposed a board with direct disciplinary and budget powers. Also submitting a plan to the Common Council was Council 82, proposing a public outreach and policy group with no oversight authority.
The final law took elements from both, including review of police actions after the police chief makes a decision as well as a public outreach role, but without the enforcement powers the PRRC sought.