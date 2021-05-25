OLEAN — An expansion of a North Olean manufacturer got the OK from the city Planning Board on Monday.
A 26,000-square-foot expansion at Napoleon Engineering Services at 1601 Johnson St. was unanimously approved by the board following a public hearing with no public comment.
“You’re in business, sir. Thanks for investing in Olean,” said planning board Chairman Tom Barnes.
“It’s my pleasure,” said NES president Chris Napoleon.
The firm, which opened in 1997, manufactures custom bearings for a variety of industries, most famously for the turbopumps of SpaceX rocket motors including the manned launch in April. Napoleon said he plans to move work from two other sites in Olean to the main campus.
The $1.5 million project was announced in April when NES approached the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency for sales and property tax breaks in connection to the expansion. The new space will be used for manufacturing and inspection services, while space in the current building will be freed up for offices.
The project is not expected to create new jobs in the next year, but will streamline company operations and retain the 47 employees at one site. According to the filings with the IDA, the company projects two new jobs in the second year. Average salary and fringe benefits are $55,000 a year.
The sales tax exemptions are estimated at $100,000, while the 15-year payment in lieu of taxes agreement has not been negotiated.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, the board set a public hearing on a small addition at Focus Physical Therapy, 610 Wayne St.
Officials reported the addition of 640 square feet plus a parking lot expansion, triggered a site review as it was larger than the maximum allowed without a review under city code. The public hearing is set for 6:30 p.m. June 14.