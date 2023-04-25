OLEAN — Three years and three days after shutting its doors, Pizza Hut has reopened on North Union Street.
A small line of customers greeted staff cutting the ribbon on the refurbished restaurant, at 610 N. Union St., under a new franchisee Atlantic Development Corp. of Pennsylvania.
Restaurant general manager Kerri Jordan said as a fan of the brand before she became an employee, she was saddened to see the restaurant close three years ago.
“I’m a Pizza Hut lover — I would go to Bradford to get it,” she said.
The location has been in the works for many months, she added.
“We’ve been anticipating this for a year and a half,” Jordan said. “It was a lot of hours — a lot of cleaning by myself. This end result is really worth it. I didn't expect it to happen. But to have a line, it’s amazing.”
Atlantic operates 22 Pizza Hut locations in Pennsylvania, said marketing director Diane Stafford, including the Bradford and Warren stores. The Olean site is the company’s first in the state.
“We’re looking to go into five locations in New York,” Stafford said. “We’re going to be in the Southern Tier area. … We’re looking at Corning, we’re looking at Jamestown, we’re looking at Bath.”
But the next to reopen will likely be in Livingston County, she added.
“We’re beginning construction in Geneseo,” Stafford said.
In Olean, Pizza Hut came to the corner of North Union and Main streets in the mid-1980s. The current structure was built in 2009. Other area Pizza Huts, including locations in the town of Allegany and in Wellsville, closed several years ago.
On April 22, 2020, 17 Pizza Hut locations from Niagara Falls to Elmira closed, including the site in Olean. Other locations closed by franchisee Liverpool-based Hospitality Restaurant Group included Hornell and Yorkshire. Company officials reported that a lack of dine-in service crippled the firm, as Pizza Hut and Domino's pizza franchisees nationwide reported booming sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the hiring of tens of thousands of new employees to handle the increased carryout and delivery services.
In 2021, Pizza Hut corporate parent YUM! Brands confirmed that Maruti Empire, based in Waterdown, Ontario, was the new franchise holder for part of the region, planning 10 carryout-only locations in Erie and Niagara counties.
"The company was breaking up into territories, and our owner grabbed this territory," Stafford said, adding the franchisee focuses on the sit-down business. “We like the dine-in, we like people to come in and sit down and enjoy.”
However, she noted, the buffet did not return.
“The pandemic kind of did in the buffet concept,” Stafford said.
THE OPENING COMES as a string of other openings are planned in the near future in the city.
The owners of Rafi’s Kitchen -- formerly Rafi’s Platter -- on Wayne Street reported a ribbon cutting is set for the renovated restaurant on Monday. The firm is hiring for staff at the restaurant, as well.
Chipotle officials have announced hiring for the West State Street location, with the chain Mexican restaurant nearing completion on a new structure on the site of the former Ponderosa restaurant. No opening date has been announced, but company officials previously reported a summer opening.
Fyre N’ Ice, formerly of Portville, has announced a move to a new location in Olean. According to a Facebook post on Monday, the brick oven pizza and cold stone ice cream business is moving to North Union Street and is within a few weeks of opening.
Arts and crafts chain Hobby Lobby has posted on job sites in the last few days for employment opportunities including co-manager and team member positions. The site, in the former Kmart plaza, is under renovation with an expected opening sometime later this year.