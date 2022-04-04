OLEAN — For the first time in more than two years, the area’s Social Security offices will reopen their doors for face-to-face business.
Kilolo Kijakazi, acting commissioner of the Social Security Administration, announced Monday that offices will begin scheduling appointments this week after having closed March 17, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am pleased to announce that local Social Security offices will restore in-person services, including for people without an appointment, on April 7,” Kijakazi said in a press release.
“Thoughtful planning and preparation have shaped our process to restore in-person services. Social Security employees are dedicated to serving the public, and we are ready to welcome the public back to our offices,” she added. “Our local managers understand and can address the needs of their communities.”
The SSA has also implemented office-to-office support as well as brought recently retired employees back to assist the public.
Regional offices include 1618 W. State St, Olean; 321 Hazeltine Ave., Jamestown, and 437 Main St., Dunkirk.
Visitors are encouraged to schedule appointments in advance, either by calling the offices or visiting www.socialsecurity.gov. Offices are generally the busiest first thing in the morning, early in the week, and during the early part of the month — so visitors who can may want to consider planning visits at other times.
Masks will be required, as well as social distancing and self-health checks for COVID-19 symptoms due to the number of visitors who may have health vulnerabilities, as well as union agreements, officials reported.