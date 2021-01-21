Several area superintendents commented on the New York State Education Department’s release of the graduation rates for the past five years at school districts across the state.
Some of the local superintendents also commented on whether they believe the elimination of the Regents exams at the end of last year impacted graduation rates.
At the Olean City School District, the percentage of students who graduated during the years 2015 to 2020 were: 2015-16, 83%; 2016-17, 80%; 2017-18, 82%; 2018-19, 83%; and 2019-20, 74%. Superintendent Rick Moore said he believes the low graduation rate this past school year can be attributed to several factors.
“One thing is we have pretty demanding academics and it’s hard for some kids, no doubt about it; and we try to keep our standards high,” Moore said. “Because of the Covid (and challenges involved), we had a lot of kids that we highly recommended that they come back another year. “We knew we would be lower (with graduation rates) this year.”
Moore said when the students who are repeating their senior year graduate, the district expects the graduation rate to rise back up to a percentage rate in the 80s.
Moore also noted the district has a high percentage of students in the special education program, who can remain in the district until the age of 21 and don’t impact the graduation rates.
At Allegany-Limestone Central School District, graduation rates over the past five years were:
2015-16, 89%; 2016-17, 80%; 2017-18, 95%; 2018-19, 93%; and 2019-20, 87%. Superintendent Tony Giannicchi noted that over the past five years, the Allegany-Limestone district did not have any student get to his or her senior year and not graduate because of a Regents exam.
“The state has put in many pathways to graduation to assist students to graduate,” Giannicchi explained. “Usually not finishing high school is more a culmination of factors and most students drop out in the first couple years of high school, and they are typically older than their classmates
“Each student’s situation is unique when looking at graduating from high school,” he added.
At Hinsdale Central School District, the graduation rates were: 2015-16, 83.5%; 2016-17, 85.9%; 2017-18, 89.0%; 2018-19, 84.0 %; and 2019-20, 88.4%.
For his part, Superintendent Larry Ljungberg said he doesn’t think the cancellation of Regents caused a significant rise in overall graduation rates at Hinsdale high school.
“Regents exams are but one factor,” Ljungberg said. “The biggest factor for Hinsdale is that one student accounts for up to 5% since we are so small, and the graduation rate is calculated using the incoming freshman cohort, which is tracked for four years, and then compared to the senior graduation class. All students must be accounted for.”
At Portville Central School District, the graduation rates were: 2015-16, 94%; 2016-17, 96%; 2017-18, 90%; 2018-19, 91%; and 2019-20, 95%.
Superintendent Tom Simon said the district’s graduation rate is typically within a couple percentage points of 95%, plus or minus.
“Historically, our non-completers are a result of dropping out, not from failing to meet the graduation requirements,” Simon said.
“Although, loosening the Regents exam requirements last year did help a number of students graduate,” Simon added. “Students who would have needed, but did not have access to the typical layers of extra help that would be available in normal times, may not have graduated.
“Loosening Regents requirements was the right thing to do,” he concluded.