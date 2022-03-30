OLEAN — Olean Area Charter for Compassion members wish to remind area residents that April 5 is Global Golden Rule Day.
The group has purchased banners to be hung around the city as a reminder that the Olean area is a community where treating others with kindness and compassion is greatly valued. The banners serve as a reminder of the rule to “treat others the way one wants to be treated.”
Along with the banners at the Olean Municipal Building, Olean Public Library, Olean YMCA and Olean Meditation Center, programs will be held at two of these sites with activities aimed at providing fun activities for children around the Golden Rule theme.
The Olean Public Library will feature kindness-themed story hours in addition to other activities. At the Olean YMCA, the children enrolled in the Spring Break Child Care Programs will be treated to guest readers and other kindness themed crafts and activities.
The charter’s members are part of a world-wide initiative to foster kindness and alleviate the suffering of others, regardless of race, ethnicity or lifestyle. They work to show that kindness occurs not only in words, but also actions.
This group seeks and recruits volunteers for a variety of programs throughout the community including collecting and transporting items for a regional refugees center in Buffalo, delivering Meals on Wheels, volunteering at the Olean Food Pantry and assisting with a Southern Tier Big Brother Big Sister startup group based at the YMCA.
This week, especially, the theme is caring for others.
“Kindness is contagious – let’s spread it around. The world can always use more kindness,” said Jeanne Walk, charter member.
For more information about the group, contact Walk at (716) 378-0180.