The ice rink at the William O. Smith Recreation Center is ready for thousands of skaters this fall and winter, city officials reported. 

OLEAN — The weather is nice, but so is the ice.

The William O. Smith Recreation Center has shifted to its fall and winter mode, said Kris Shewairy, coordinator of the city’s Youth and Recreation Department, and the ice rink is open for business at one of its earliest dates in the facility’s history.

