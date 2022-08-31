OLEAN — The weather is nice, but so is the ice.
The William O. Smith Recreation Center has shifted to its fall and winter mode, said Kris Shewairy, coordinator of the city’s Youth and Recreation Department, and the ice rink is open for business at one of its earliest dates in the facility’s history.
“We opened (Tuesday) for the season, our projected closing date for the season is April 2 — it’s quite lengthy,” Shewairy said. “We had 15 people in skating yesterday. To open the season, that’s kind of impressive.”
Hours are still limited, Shewairy said, as staff hirings and interest increase.
“This is an abbreviated schedule through Sept. 11 — we will be adding additional times and days by the middle of the month,” he said. “We want to get people interested as we complete our hiring.”
Positions are still open for seasonal jobs as attendants and skate guards, Shewairy noted.
The rink is open for public skating five days a week at the moment, but will be closed on Labor Day. Hours each week include:
Monday — Noon-2 p.m.
Tuesday — Noon-2 p.m.; 3:30-5 p.m.
Wednesday — Noon-2 p.m.
Thursday — 3:30-5 p.m.
Friday — Noon-2 p.m.
“Last season, we had over 12,000 people come through the doors just for ice skating,” he said. “It gets used a lot, and it’s one of the top facilities in Western New York.”
Admission for public skating is $3 for children and senior citizens; $5 for adults; and $12 for a family of four. Skate rentals are $3, and skate sharpening is $6. Shewairy noted that the city budget that went into effect June 1 increased some fees, which had not been raised in “probably close to 20 years.”
Extended hours — including weekend sessions — are still being ironed out, with not only staffing but also other users taken into account.
This year, area youth and adult hockey leagues, the collegiate teams from Alfred State College and St. Bonaventure University, and the area high school league will all be requiring the ice for practices starting this week, as well as games.
“We have weekdays with hockey in here until 10:30, 11 p.m.,” Shewairy said, with some days seeing seven or eight practice sessions in a row as early as Sept. 6.
Updates to the schedules will be released to the media, as well as posted online at www.cityofolean.org/departments/youth-recreation, www.facebook.com/oleanyouthrec and on Twitter @Oleanyouthrec.
Skate and shoot sessions are also open. Adult sessions run from 10:30 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The cost is $8 per session. Youth skate and shoot sessions run from 3:30-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, at $6 per session.
“We will be adding additional skate and shoot sessions for adults,” Shewairy said, with early morning and weekend times to be announced later this month.
Skating book passes are back again this year — the 12-pass books for ice skating and skate and shoot sessions are the price of 10 sessions, Shewairy noted. For public ice skating, adult pass books are $50 and child pass books are $30; and for skate and shoot, adult pass books are $80 and child pass books are $60
“If you come here a lot, or want to give a gift for a birthday or holiday, these are a great idea,” Shewairy said.
The 12 Ice Skating Days of Christmas — running from mid-December through the end of the year — will return again in 2022. Officials are finalizing the hours and sponsorships for the free skating sessions and will announce them at a later date.
A slower atmosphere can be found during ice bocce sessions, from noon-2 p.m. Thursdays. Admission is $3, and no special equipment is needed. The game is popular with the area’s seniors, Shewairy said, with coordination with the John J. Ash Community Center.
For those who want to learn how to skate, the city’s annual instruction program begins in November, he added. Held on Saturdays, times and dates will be announced.
Schools looking for a field trip idea can call Shewairy’s office at 376-5698, he said. For school groups, skating parties can be held from noon-2 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or Friday each week. Admission is $3 per student with free skate rentals.
Also returning this year, Shewairy noted, “we will be scheduling birthday parties for public ice skating times.” Those interested in scheduling a party can call the facility at 376-7465 (RINK).