OLEAN — Within three months, city residents and visitors will be able to rent electric scooters for hops to the store, to work or for fun.
The Olean Common Council unanimously approved a resolution, sponsored by council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, to allow Mayor Bill Aiello to sign a memorandum of understanding with Bird Rides Inc. to place 75 electric scooters in the city for use by customers. The document indicates the scooters will be up and running within 90 days of the approval.
Under the memorandum, scooters are to be used on public streets in accordance with state Vehicle and Traffic Law, as well as city codes; and, where available, along bike lanes and bike paths. A local manager will handle collection, repairs, charging and distribution of the scooters.
While set at 75 scooters at launch, more scooters will be added if ride volume allows. The firm will also carry liability insurance of no less than $1 million per incident, as well as other insurances.
As an incentive to the city, the memorandum calls for 25 cents from each ride to be given to the city for developing “protected bicycle lanes and other transportation.” Apart from implied expected costs for enforcement if a police officer is called to a collision or a crime related to a scooter, for example — the memorandum calls for no city funds to assist the company.
Officials reported user pricing still needs to be established.
Billing in many larger cities, such as Cleveland where Bird and other firms currently operate, for electric scooters is typically set up with a flat start charge around $1 and then billed between 15 to 50 cents per minute.
Crawford thanked the mayor and city attorney Jack Hart for their efforts to bring the memorandum to the council.
Along with the agreement, officials reported the need to revisit the city’s bicycle regulations in the Code of Ordinances, Crawford said, including removing contradictions, setting speed limits and other improvements to promote safety and accessibility.
“There’s a laundry list of issues we can get into,” he added.
The issue needs to be tackled even beyond the scope of Bird Rides, officials added.
“I’m already receiving calls about kids on the scooters,” said Alderman Linda Witte, D-Ward 1, asking for improvements to usage and enforcement.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, Seventh Ward residents expressed displeasure at a city Zoning Board of Appeals ruling allowing a six-foot fence in front of a property on West Fall Road.
During the meeting, held virtually, the ZBA approved a request from resident Kathleen Hewett — a city employee in the code enforcement office — to build a 6-foot fence around 300 feet long across the front of her property.
Neighbors at the council meeting Tuesday said the fence was a nuisance, was rushed through without care for neighbors’ opinions, and was approved through patronage and not on the facts of the case.
“This will not end here today,” said Jean Morgan, who said she planned to file a lawsuit against the city if the council did not take action.
Council members demurred, citing a need for legal counsel on the case.
Alderman Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3, indicated that not only did aldermen not know if the council could take any action, but whether they even should in order to preserve the independence of the ZBA.
“That’s what the courts are for,” he said, urging the council to not rush any action.
When faced with a similar situation in the mid 2010s, the council did not have a direct veto power over a ZBA decision.
In 2015, the council voted to sue the ZBA for approving a use variance for a proposed shelter on Alder Street due to the appeals board’s procedures for approval, but the ZBA later rescinded the variance, putting the matter to bed before the case went to court.