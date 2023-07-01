OLEAN — The Olean Oilers are set to deliver one of Bradner Stadium’s biggest events of the year Tuesday.
In celebration of Independence Day, the annual fireworks display will again burst in the sky over the stadium on East State Street along with live music, vendors and — for the first time since the 1960s — baseball games.
Matt Fidurko, president of the Oilers organization, announced in May that they planned to hold a wiffleball tournament in the morning to support a charity, followed by an afternoon exhibition game by the Oilers at 2:30.
After the exhibition game, the field will open for the public to see vendors and listen to live music before the fireworks at dusk. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Slated to perform are local band The Cruisers and the Buffalo-based group Nerds Gone Wild.
Calls made to Fidurko seeking comment on how plans were shaping up were not returned Friday.
The Oilers, the city’s team in the 10-team, wood bat, developmental New York Collegiate Baseball League, announced in May that the organization would take over the event from Professional Firefighters Local 1796, the union representing the city’s firefighters.
Fidurko said in May that he became interested following an announcement that the firefighters’ union would withdraw from the event. Work to organize this year’s festivities kicked off in March.
Organizers hoped to spend between $10,000 and $15,000 on the display, and the crew for the display had already been booked, Fidurko said. “It’s the same company that’s been doing it for however many years with the firefighters,” he said.
A GoFundMe online fundraiser has been opened to help raise funds for the event. As of 9 p.m. Friday — four days until the main event — the campaign had raised about 27% of the $10,000 goal.
City officials were pleased that a new organization took over the signature event of the holiday.
Mayor Bill Aiello, who previously chaired the fireworks planning as a member of the Dempsey Club and worked with the Oilers in their taking over the event, thanked the organization for stepping up.
“Over the years the people have grown accustomed to having a fireworks show, and it would have been pretty unpleasant to not have a show here this year,” he said. “I commend them for taking it on and keeping the tradition going.”
The event has remained consistently successful and enjoyed by the community in the decades since Aiello helped plan it, but he said one way it has changed is they used to set off all the fireworks right inside the stadium.
For the safety of the stadium attendees, the fireworks are now set off outside the stadium, but the mayor said the displays are as always impressive. Aiello noted several popular viewing spots around the city, including the Jamestown Community College parking lot, Forness Park and Franchot Park, as well as his own front porch in the neighborhood.
“You know War Vets Park is going to be packed, and once it gets closer to the fireworks the stadium is going to be packed,” he said. “It’s a nice event for our city, and I’m very happy the tradition will keep going here.”
The responsibility for the fireworks display has changed several times in more than a century of celebrations.
In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the local Grand Army of the Republic — veterans of the Civil War — and the United Spanish War Veterans posts hosted the celebrations. Beginning in the 1920s, Olean American Legion Post 530 sponsored the show, typically held at Bradner Stadium after the site’s construction in the mid-1920s.
After World War II, the Dempsey Club — the fraternal organization for the city’s police officers — took over planning and funding the festivities. First partnering with the Dempsey Club in the mid-1990s, firefighters took over in 2002.
Firefighters chose not to put on displays in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on public gatherings. The show returned in 2022 with a $25,000 display, putting on a grand performance that was widely praised on social media and by word of mouth.
However, the next day, firefighters announced they would no longer run the show, offering to pass it off to a nonprofit or a local business that could take over the arrangements and fundraising.