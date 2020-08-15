OLEAN — City leaders said they will meet yet again with residents in Boardmanville before moving forward with a $689,000 water pump project.
More than a dozen residents met with Mayor Bill Aiello and other city officials for over an hour on Friday afternoon to discuss replacing the water pumps responsible for water pressure across several neighborhoods.
“We’re going to talk about some things before we move forward,” Aiello said at the end of the meeting, which was live streamed on Facebook by residents.
The mayor noted that work is expected to begin Wednesday, and the meeting with residents will be held before that.
The current pump, which is underground near the top of the hill, pulls water from Main Street to the water tanks above Stardust Avenue. The tanks then provide water pressure to the Boardmanville and East Olean neighborhoods for residential, commercial and firefighting use.
The proposed new pumphouse, a 14-by-30-foot structure, is proposed for a city right-of-way off of Main Street across from Arland Avenue.
Half a dozen residents spoke Tuesday to the Common Council, sharing concerns over noise, drainage, blight and a lack of communication from the city over the project. Similar concerns were echoed on Friday. While some residents sought changes to the project, others voiced opposition to the project as a whole, while most called for the project to be delayed longer.
But further delays — already held up because of COVID-19 and concerns by neighbors — could be costly, the mayor said.
“We’ve signed a contract with the contractor,” Aiello said, noting that delays could see the city hit with penalties. “It’s all of our problem because it’s our taxpayer money.”
Several compromises have been approved by city officials, including removing a radio tower, improved drainage, planting new trees and shrubs to limit storm runoff and limit neighbors’ views of the building and a decorative access gate.