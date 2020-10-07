OLEAN — City officials are considering a new roundabout near the Olean Municipal Building for next year.
Department of Public Works Director Bob Ring, addressing the Common Council’s strategic planning committee Tuesday, said that a roundabout at the corner of East State and Barry streets makes the most sense based on the site’s location and traffic data.
The committee did not act on the recommendation, as Mayor Bill Aiello and Alderman Jason Panus, R-Ward 2, were not present to discuss the proposal, but those present were generally in agreement with Ring’s assessment.
Ring said the decision needs to be made soon as work moves into the final design phase. Contract bidding is expected to be held in five months, he said, with a summer construction start.
“I think it absolutely needs to happen,” said council President Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3. “Some of the congestion at the State and Union roundabout at certain times of the day, I believe, is due to the light we have there.”
Committee Chairman John Crawford, D-Ward 5, noted that many residents have changed their minds from strongly against to being in favor of the roundabouts since the first one opened in 2015.
Alderman Kevin Dougherty, R-Ward 4, said that the data does not lie, and likes not having the long string of red lights that used to control the street.
“I like it — I cruise through downtown … unless it’s 5 p.m. or something.”
Even then, Crawford said, a driver is usually through in minutes, even if traffic backs up.
“Now I get angry if it takes me five minutes to get to the store,” he said.
“I’m kind of torn,” said Alderman Linda Witte, D-Ward 1, who was mayor when the Walkable Olean plan began.
She noted that the original focus groups formed seven years ago were opposed to additional roundabouts beyond the five included in Walkable Olean Phase 1. However, she noted that they do a good job of decreasing traffic accidents.
According to data provided to the Times Herald by Ring, vehicle collisions are down only slightly, but those resulting in injuries are down about 36% in the last three years compared to the six years before the Walkable Olean Phase I project. The number of accidents involving bicycles and pedestrians are down more than half, despite a 400% increase reported in pedestrian and bicycle traffic along the corridor.
Ring attributed the reduction in injuries to the type of accidents reported.
“A lot of rear-end accidents, a lot of slow-speed accidents,” he said.
“The whole project has been a huge success — and the roundabouts are a big part of that,” Ring said, noting that vehicle traffic is up by about 1,000 cars per day compared to 2013, before the project began.
That safety record could be important at the East State and Barry intersection. Times Herald records include several vehicle-pedestrian accidents at the intersection in recent years. Narrow crossing windows, long travel distance and poor signals have been pointed to as contributing factors.
However, one alderman was opposed to adding another roundabout.
“I hate the roundabouts,” said Alderman David Anastasia, D-Ward 7, noting complaints from some residents about the existing roundabouts — now four to five years old — continue. “I don’t know how they can be safer… On Route 417 — a state route — they’re going to be a cluster you-know-what.”
Alderman Vernon Robinson Jr, I-Ward 6, said that after driving the two- and three-lane roundabouts used in other areas of the country, he feels the local roundabouts are safe if navigated correctly.
“I think the biggest issue up here … is some people need to go back to driver’s ed,” Robinson said.
Walkable Olean Phase 3, which includes reconstructing East State Street from the city center to the East State Street Bridge and a 10-foot shared-use path on the north side of the street along the sidewalk corridor, is set to begin construction next summer, Ring said.
According to previously released figures, the project is expected to cost almost $2 million, with most of the costs covered by the state and federal governments. The project received a $1.2 million allocation from the state Downtown Revitalization Initiative in 2018, while a $663,000 allocation from the federal Transportation Alternatives Program was announced in 2019. The local share to be covered by a long-term bond is expected to be around $166,000.
In August, consultants set up shop at the REAP Farmer’s Market at Lincoln Square to get feedback from those who use the area. In September, a virtual public input session was held.